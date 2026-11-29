Photo: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

If you watched this year’s Grey Cup with your kids, you may have found yourself covering their ears at times.

In a brief pregame interview with TSN sideline reporter Matthew Scianitti, Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas dropped an F-bomb that echoed throughout the stadium.

“We’ve had a great week of practice, a great week of prep. We’re ready to go,” he said. “Ability, toughness, and effort. Compete on every f–ing play, and let’s go.”

The game was watched by an average television audience of four million people, and the interview was piped into the stadium to the in-person crowd of 32,419. The audience gave a loud reaction to the F-bomb in real time.

After the game, Maas indicated that the curse wasn’t premeditated, nor was it something meant to rally his team. Instead, it simply slipped out.

“I think anybody that knows me knows the F-bomb could probably come out of my mouth at any point. I do a pretty darn good job of not cussing when I’m talking to you guys or talking to media,” said Maas during his postgame press conference.

“When you’re asking me a question, when I’m doing my job, that’s probably going to happen. I have a hard time controlling my language, so I apologize to anybody that was offended in the stadium, but it wasn’t intentional, just who I am.”

The profanity persisted after the game when Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo took the stage to receive the award for Most Valuable Player.

“The City of Edmonton — I mean, wait — the City of Champions deserves it,” Fajardo told TSN host James Duthie. “I told the boys at the beginning of the year, we’re going to win the Cup, and we’re going to put that f–ing sign back up!”

Unlike Maas, Fajardo isn’t known for his proclivity for profanity. Three years ago, he rallied the Alouettes to a Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a curse-laden speech that shocked his teammates, many of whom had never heard him swear.

“It’s almost difficult for someone to outswear Jason,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia at the time. “[Fajardo] outswore him.”

Understandably, the veteran quarterback was fired up when he gave his postgame interview on TSN. It resembled something you’d see from a professional wrestler doing a promotional piece for an upcoming match against a hated rival.

Fajardo reflected on it when addressing the local media the following day. In the meantime, he and his teammates had seen the ‘City of Champions’ sign restored on their trip up from Calgary.

“I saw it when I drove in. It said, ‘Welcome to Edmonton, City of Champions,’ and that is pretty damn special. That meant a lot to me, and I know to this team,” said Fajardo.

“I told you guys in my Grey Cup speech — and there was a little bit of a curse word there, so they weren’t happy about it — but when I was told about it at the beginning of the year, that kind of lit a fire under me that they took down that sign. I know it happened a couple years ago, but that lit a fire under me because I wanted people to believe again.”

There’s probably a conversation to be had about cursing on television.

A generation or two ago, it would have been unthinkable to have coaches and players cursing during one-on-one television interviews. These days, especially with some of the video clips from the locker room that get shared on social media, it’s not that shocking.

Nowadays, some viewers still find it offensive, while others appear to like it. For what it’s worth, 3DownNation regularly receives complaints from readers for having curse words in articles even when they’re part of a quote and censored appropriately. Frankly, it can be a pain in the a–.

Regardless of how the public feels about F-bombs, they’re probably here to stay. Coaches don’t wear suits and ties anymore, opting instead for hoodies and track pants. There’s been a cultural shift, and tides rarely reverse course once they’ve already turned.

In the meantime, it might be best preemptively teach kids about the type of language they could hear on a broadcast — especially one like the Grey Cup, when emotions are running ultra-high.

I know first-hand that this can be done, as my niece and nephew were long-since prepped on words they might overhear from their uncle.

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