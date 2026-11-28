Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Edmonton Elks general manager Ed Hervey was in the mood to clear the air following his team’s victory in the 113th Grey Cup, particularly when it came to one narrative around his head coach.

In March, the club brought former Grey Cup champion head coach Rick Campbell on board as a coaching analyst. That led some in the media to question whether current bench boss, Mark Kilam, was on the hot seat following a 7-11 debut season.

Even after Edmonton defied preseason expectations and booked their ticket to the CFL title game, the storyline was resurrected by veteran journalist Arash Madani, who claimed that Campbell was hired as the “head coach in waiting” in a widely-shared social media post that was viewed over 60,000 times.

“Mark was not in jeopardy of anything,” Hervey insisted when asked about the claims by 3DownNation. “Anyone who put out that there was a red flag don’t know what the hell they’re talking about. Just call me, I’ll tell you. You guys know I’m not going to sit there and give you BS. Whoever said that, I think someone tweeted that out again, knows nothing about what’s going on here. Has never called us. Has never questioned. It’s throw some stuff in the air and hope that it sticks, so someone can read their bullsh*t article.”

Madani provided the following statement to 3DownNation, defending his reporting.

“What else is Ed Hervey going to say? They’ve won a championship and congratulations to them. But in the aftermath of it, is Hervey going to say that Kilam wasn’t his guy all along? Let’s just be real here about it all,” he wrote via text message.

“I just hope Hervey now realizes there are superstars in this league and they help you win a Grey Cup.”

Campbell previously served as the head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks (2014-2019) and B.C. Lions (2020-2024), posting an 82-92-2 regular-season record, winning CFL Coach of the Year in 2015, and helping lead Ottawa to a victory in the 104th Grey Cup. His previous history with Hervey, who hired him as head coach in B.C., only fueled initial speculation that he had been added to the staff as a failsafe in the event of another slow start.

The 55-year-old’s unique job description in Edmonton seemed explicitly designed to compensate for Kilam’s own lack of experience as a leading man. However, he revealed amidst the confetti at McMahon Stadium that he only took the job with Kilam’s blessing, perhaps knowing how the hire would look.

“I talked to Mark, and I said, ‘You’ve got to be good with this.’ I know Mark. We worked together in Calgary before, so we know each other, and so it worked out. It was good for the team, and it was great for me, keeping me on top of my game. I got to do a whole bunch of stuff that you don’t normally have time to do as a head coach,” Campbell said.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing, but great that he’s accepted me in here because I wasn’t here to come and take his job. It was that I can be a resource; I’ve got a lot of experience. All he wants to do is win, and if you have guys that truly are like that, where all they’re concerned about is winning football games, which is what Mark is, then good for him.”

Kilam has spoken highly of Campbell since his addition, calling the hire “awesome” and crediting him for improving the team’s game management strategies. In his view, adding 27 years of CFL coaching experience, 10 of which came in two previous stints in Green and Gold, could only ever be a positive.

It was the local ties that drove Hervey to bring Campbell on board. As the son of legendary Edmonton head coach, general manager and president Hugh Campbell, who led the organization to nine Grey Cup wins from 1977 to 2006, there was nobody more knowledgeable about the winning culture that the current management was looking to restore.

“Hugh Campbell has done so much for (team president) Chris Morris and myself — me especially,” Hervey said. “Rick Campbell is too good of a person, too good of a coach, and he understands the traditions of this organization and the heavy lifting of getting people to understand, the players to understand, the traditions of this organization. You have to have Rick Campbell around, just as we had to have (long-time equipment manager) Dwayne Mandrusiak around.”

Now that the Green and Gold are champions once again, Campbell believes his father’s legacy of excellence has finally been restored in the organization.

“I hope so. They’ve got the right people here, so that’s good,” he said with a smile. “You have guys like Chris and Ed and Mark, guys that the Elks and the Eskimos mean something to them. They mean something to me, and they’re going to be in good shape here because those guys want to be around here, and they’re not going anywhere.”

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