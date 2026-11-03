Toronto Argonauts have over 20 pending CFL free agents for 2027

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The Toronto Argonauts saw their season come to an end with a 25-22 upset loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Semi-Final on Saturday.

It was a disappointing finish to a campaign that included a lot of positives. Chad Kelly proved he can still play at a high level coming off a fractured leg, four different receivers reached 1,000 yards, and the club overcame a tough schedule that saw them play 12 regular-season games on the road.

Free agency won’t officially get underway until February, but for now, these are the players currently set to hit the open market. This list is unofficial, and was compiled using anonymous 3DownNation sourcing.

Here is the full list of Argonauts whose contracts will expire in February. Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterback

Nick Arbuckle (A)

Running back

None

Fullback

None

Receiver

Damonte Coxie (A)

Makai Polk (A)

David Ungerer III (N)

Offensive line

Chris Kolankowski (N)

Peter Nicastro (N)

Kendall Randolph (A)

Dakoda Shepley (N)

Defensive line

DeWayne Hendrix (A)

Jonathan Kongbo (N)

Shawn Lemon (A)

Linebacker

Isaac Darkangelo (A)

Brian Harelimana (N)

Jordan Herdman-Reed (N)

Defensive back

DaShaun Amos (A)

Benjie Franklin (A)

Tarvarus McFadden (A)

Adarius Pickett (A)

Robert Priester (A)

Derek Slywka (A)

Specialists

Janarion Grant (A)

Lirim Hajrullahu (N)

When players finish the season on the practice roster, they immediately become free agents. As such, the following players are currently free to sign with any team: quarterback Luis Perez (A), running backs Samuel Hicks (A) and Qualan Jones (A), receivers Michael Buckley (G) and Solomon Davis (A), offensive lineman Domenico Piazza (N), defensive linemen Jalen Bell (A), Jason Compoh (A), Denzel Daxon (G), and Gabriel Maissoneuve (N), linebackers James Neal (A) and Jalen Rayam (N), defensive backs Akili Arnold (A) and Nicolas Toomer (A), and punter John Haggerty (G).

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