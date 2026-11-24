Photo: Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens

The Montreal Alouettes have signed 10 American players, including running back Nate McCrary, receivers Jonathan Brady and Rashad Rochelle, offensive linemen Desmond Daniels, Chase Mitchell, and Cameron Smith, defensive lineman Gafa Faga, linebacker John Miller, and defensive backs Kobe Singleton and Kekoura Tarnue. The team made the announcement on Tuesday.

McCrary is a longtime professional ball-carrier, having been a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and the UFL. The 27-year-old dressed for one regular-season NFL game with the Ravens, rushing once for minus-one yard. The six-foot, 213-pound rusher was a collegiate standout at Saginaw Valley State University, an NCAA Division II program located in Michigan.

Brady won the College Football Playoff National Championship with Indiana University in 2025 after making 14 receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and returning 21 kickoffs for 347 yards and one score. The five-foot-ten, 183-pound speedster previously played at New Mexico State and California. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May but was released in July.

Rochelle finished his collegiate career at Indiana State, where he made 97 receptions for 1,270 yards and 12 touchdowns, returned 43 kickoffs for 1,073 yards, and 21 punts for 220 yards. The native of Springfield, Ill. was named first-team All-Conference as a senior in 2025. The 23-year-old signed with the Seattle Seahawks after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft but was released among final cuts.

Daniels played 17 games during his collegiate tenure at Alabama State, though he played only four matchups in 2025 due to injury. The six-foot-five, 309-pound blocker was named second-team All-Conference in 2024. The native of Atlanta, Ga. previously played at Bethune-Cookman University.

Mitchell played his last two collegiate seasons at Vanderbilt University, where he suited up for 26 games. The six-foot-four, 340-pound blocker previously played at Liberty University, where he dressed for 29 games with the Flames. He went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Smith was a standout over two seasons at Alabama State, where he made 24 starts, allowed zero sacks, and eight pressures. In 2025, the six-foot-seven, 354-pound blocker was named first-team All-Conference, a second-team FCS All-American by AFCA and Stats Perform, and an HBCU All-American by BOXTOROW. He previously played at Clark-Atlanta University.

Faga played collegiately at San Jose State and the New Mexico Military Institute. The six-foot-two, 304-pound defender recorded 99 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass knockdown, and one fumble recovery with the Spartans, earning an All-Mountain West honourable mention in 2025.

Miller was named first-team All-Mountain West at Utah State in 2025 after tallying 56 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over 35 games. The six-foot-one, 225-pound defender previously played at Oregon State, where he spent three years in a depth role.

Singleton finished his collegiate career at Oregon State University, where he tallied 34 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and seven pass knockdowns over 16 games. The five-foot-eleven, 182-pound defender previously played at Liberty University.

Tarnue played his final two collegiate seasons at West Virginia, where he made 75 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 0.5 sacks over 25 games. The six-foot, 200-pound defender previously played at Jacksonville State and Rochester Community and Technical College.

The Montreal Alouettes finished first in the East Division standings at 14-4 in 2026. The team beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Final and lost to the Edmonton Elks in the 113th Grey Cup.

Quarterback Davis Alexander won Most Outstanding Player, receiver Tyson Philpot was a finalist for Most Outstanding Player and won Most Outstanding Canadian, offensive linemen Nick Callender and Pier-Olivier Lestage were finalists for Most Outstanding Offensive Linemen, and head coach Jason Maas was a finalist for Coach of the Year. The team had eight All-CFL selections, including Alexander, Philpot, receiver Tyler Snead, Callender, Lestage, linebacker Tyrice Beverette, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, and long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa.