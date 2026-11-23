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The Toronto Argonauts have signed American receiver Solomon Davis and Canadian linebackers Colin McKellar and Jalen Rayam, the team announced on Monday.

Davis played one regular-season game with the Boatmen in 2026, and caught two passes for 18 yards. The native of Brighton, Tenn finished the season on the practice roster, making him a free agent.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound target finished his collegiate career at Central Michigan in 2024, where he made 19 catches for 350 yards and three touchdowns. He previously played at Valparaiso University, an FCS program located in Indiana, where he made 94 receptions for 1,415 yards and 10 touchdowns across 34 games.

McKellar went unselected in the 2026 CFL Draft out of the University of Regina. The native of Vancouver, B.C. played 31 collegiate games with the Rams, and tallied 77 tackles, seven for loss, and four pass knockdowns. The six-foot-one, 225-pound defender originally started his collegiate career at Simon Fraser University.

Rayam played six regular-season games in 2026, though he didn’t record any statistics. The 26-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft. The six-foot-one, 220-pound defender played collegiately at the University of Texas at El Paso, Middle Tennessee State, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Toronto Argonauts finished second in the East Division standings at 9-9 in 2026. The team lost in the East Semi-Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Tyler Kahmann was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie, while Adarius Pickett was a finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. The team’s All-CFL selections included Pickett, receiver Damonte Coxie, and defensive lineman Ralph Holley.