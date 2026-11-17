Photo: Colorado Athletics

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed eight American players, including receiver La’Vontae Shenault, offensive linemen Jeremiah Crawford and Temi Ajirotutu, defensive linemen Norell Pollard, Nicholas Lenon, and Kris Trinidad, and defensive backs Virdel Edwards II and Clay Fields III. The team made the announcement on Tuesday.

Shenault originally committed to the University of Colorado but played only 11 games as he faced multiple suspensions. Over three seasons, he caught 23 passes for 253 yards, returned two kickoffs for 55 yards, and four punts for 38 yards. The six-foot-two, 195-pound target transferred to Alabama State in 2022, where he tallied 14 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown, along with one punt return for 14 yards.

The native of DeSoto, Texas did not play collegiately in 2023 or 2024. In 2025, he transferred to Northeastern State, an NCAA Division II program located in Oklahoma. He made 75 receptions for 1,044 yards and five touchdowns, one carry for 21 yards and a score, two kickoff returns for 51 yards, and 13 punt returns for 74 yards.

Crawford had a stint on Winnipeg’s practice roster this fall but didn’t see any regular-season action. The six-foot-five, 315-pound blocker attended training camp with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 but was released among final roster cuts. The native of Goddard, Kan. played collegiately at the University of Tennessee, where he played 30 games and made 13 starts at tackle. He also had a previous stint at Butler Community College.

Ajirotutu spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Orlando Pirates (Indoor Football League) this past season, but didn’t see any regular-season CFL action. The six-foot-five, 310-pound blocker was a standout at Villanova University, where he made 45 starts at guard and tackle over 52 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Ajirotutu allowed 52 pressures and six sacks over the course of his tenure at the school. The native of Queens, N.Y. was named a first-team FCS All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, a second-team FCS All-American by Football Central, and first-team All-Conference in 2025.

Pollard spent time with the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks in 2026, dressing for one regular-season game in the nation’s capital. The six-foot-one, 278-pound native of Apopka, Fla. spent parts of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Washington Commanders, though he didn’t see any regular-season action. He played 59 collegiate games at Virginia Tech, where he tallied 118 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Lenon played for the IFL’s Fishers Freight in 2026, where he recorded 22 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery over 10 games. The six-foot-two, 250-pound native of Baltimore, Md. played collegiately at Merrimack College, an FCS program located in Massachusetts. He made 142 total tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick. He earned second-team All-Conference honours in 2021.

Trinidad attended rookie minicamp with the Buffalo Bills after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The six-foot-five, 272-pound defender played five collegiate seasons at Old Dominion University, where he recorded 136 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, six pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He was twice named third-team All-Sun Belt.

Edwards II played collegiately at Iowa State and Hawaii, where he recorded 118 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over 43 games. The six-foot-one, 205-pound native of Plano, Texas reportedly missed the entire 2024 season due to a broken foot, and received an extra year of eligibility accordingly. He mostly played cornerback and served as a team captain with the Rainbow Warriors.

Fields III spent time on the practice roster with the Redblacks in 2024 following a preseason stint with the Indianapolis Colts. The 26-year-old played his final season of collegiate football at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2023, and made 49 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and nine pass breakups over 12 games. The native of Franklin, N.J. previously played at Marist University, where he tallied 169 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 20 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery across 32 games. The five-foot-ten, 211-pound defender was named a third-team FCS All-American in 2021.