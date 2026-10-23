Saskatchewan Roughriders rest six key starters for finale

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders will rest a number of key players in their regular-season finale, despite playoff seeding being up for grabs.

As has been previously reported, franchise quarterback Trevor Harris will rest this week, and Jack Coan will make his first career CFL start. The six-foot-three, 218-pound pivot is in his third season with Saskatchewan, having completed 45.2 percent of his passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Brayden Schager, who has spent the entirety of his rookie season on the reserve roster, will dress for the first time as a backup and is expected to see action later in the game.

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Other veteran offensive starters sitting out this week with preexisting injuries include running back A.J. Ouellette (neck), team-leading receiver KeeSean Johnson (ankle), and reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Jermarcus Hardrick (knee).

Deon Jackson will make his CFL debut in the backfield. He played 20 games over two recent seasons with the UFL’s DC Defenders, rushing for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns. The six-foot, 220-pound ball-carrier also rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns over four playoff games.

The 27-year-old previously played with the Indianapolis Colts, dressing for 16 regular-season games. He rushed 68 times for 245 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 30 passes for 209 yards and one score. The native of Atlanta, Ga., has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

Rookie American offensive lineman Jaison Williams will step in at right tackle for Hardrick, while Zack Fry will dress as the sixth man and spell off Daniel Johnson (back). Most Outstanding Rookie nominee Daniel Wiebe will get the start in the receiving corps, with second-round pick Dylan Djete dressing as insurance.

Defensively, Saskatchewan will be without defensive end James Vaughters and field halfback DaMarcus Fields. Desmond Evans returns to the lineup as a starting edge rusher after playing extensively earlier in the season, while Jonathan Edouard steps up in the secondary. Seyi Oladipo Jr. will return at strong-side linebacker, knocking Jaxon Ford into a backup role.

While the Riders have already clinched a playoff spot, the result of this game will determine whether they remain in the West Division or crossover into the East Division. No crossover team has ever advanced to the Grey Cup.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8) will host the Edmonton Elks (13-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, October 24, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Elks are coming off a win over Winnipeg that clinched first place in the West Division, while Saskatchewan secured a playoff spot with a win over Montreal.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.