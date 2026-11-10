B.C. Lions face decisions on over 20 pending free agents for 2027

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

For the fourth time in five years, the B.C. Lions saw their season come to an end in the West Final on Saturday night.

The 28-16 defeat against the Edmonton Elks provided a different venue for the same show. After overcoming a 1-5 start and becoming arguably the league’s hottest teams down the stretch, they failed to get over the hump. The franchise has not reached a Grey Cup game since 2011, the longest appearance drought in the CFL and the second-longest gap between victories.

Head coach Buck Pierce and general manager Ryan Rigmaiden will be asked to do some soul-searching as they push into their third season at the helm. Nathan Rourke remains the face of the organization, but his price tag makes for tough financial decisions elsewhere. Could changes to the core roster be on the horizon after another season of the status quo?

Free agency won’t officially get underway until February, but for now, these are the players currently set to hit the open market. This list is unofficial and was compiled using anonymous 3DownNation sourcing.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie., Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterback

None

Running back

None

Fullback

None

Receiver

Stanley Berryhill III (A)

Jevon Cottoy (N)

Hergy Mayala (N)

Justin McInnis (N)

Kieran Poissant (N)

Offensive line

Isiah Cage (A)

Joshua Donovan (A)

Andrew Peirson (A)

Anu Una (N)

Defensive line

Levi Bell (A)

Tibo Debaillie (G)

Lorenzo Mauldin IV (A)

Linebacker

Woodly Appolon (N)

Maxime Rouyer (N)

Darnell Sankey (A)

Defensive back

Robert Carter Jr. (A)

Ronald Kent Jr. (A)

T.J. Lee (A)

Patrice Rene (N)

Garry Peters (A)

Specialist

Sean Whyte (N)

It should be noted that players who finish the season on the practice roster automatically become free agents. This means that receivers Michael Fitzgerald II (A), Ben Patterson (A), and Jaden Williams (A); offensive linemen Alex Berwick (N) and Ivory Scott Jr. (N); linebackers Thomas Graham Jr. (A) and Chase Henning (N); and defensive backs Mac McCain (A) and Jordan Oladokun (A) are free to join any other team unless they sign new contracts.

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