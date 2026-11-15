113th Grey Cup LIVE: Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks

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Welcome to 3DownNation’s 113th Grey Cup live blog, courtesy of longtime contributor and managing editor J.C. Abbott! We’ll have up-to-the-second news, insight, and analysis all afternoon and evening for your enjoyment as the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks play at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

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8:20 p.m. EST — They have asked fans to turn on their phone flashlights to begin the show. I love a little audience participation.

8:18 p.m. EST — The stage is out for Riley Green at halftime. Calgary and country music go together like the CFL and the 55-yard line. Oh, wait…

8:15 p.m. EST — Davis Alexander is 14-of-20 for 151 yards and a touchdown. Cody Fajardo has gone six-of-eight for 91 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Stevie Scott III leads the game in rushing with five carries for 40 yards; Tyson Philpot has five catches for 55 yards and a major; and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has five total tackles.

8:09 p.m. EST — Fajardo takes a knee, and the teams head down the tunnels for halftime. Through 30 minutes: Edmonton 21, Montreal 17.

8:07 p.m. EST — Another missed deep shot by Montreal! Alexander overthrows Rambo down the left rail. That would have been a huge momentum swing; instead, they punt.

8:06 p.m. EST — Nice pitch and catch from Alexander to Snead, but Nick Anderson breaks up the next one. They need more for field goal range.

8:04 p.m. EST — 40 seconds to go in the first half, and this game has lived up to the billing! Shot and response!

8:02 p.m. EST — Nobody widened to the flat to cover Joshua Cephus, who scores an easy touchdown. Looks like Wesley Sutton bit inside. Edmonton is back in front 21-17.

8:01 p.m. EST — That was a LOOOOOOONG throw by Fajardo to the wide side, but Zach Mathis picks up the first down. Josh Cephus picks up another right after.

7:59 p.m. EST — Right guard Coulter Woodmansey goes down with what looks like a hyper-extension, but Cody Fajardo picks up the next first down running anyway. This could be the moment he imposes himself.

7:57 p.m. EST — Fajardo takes off for a first-down run. He’s handled QB sneaks today, but hasn’t done much with his legs otherwise.

7:56 p.m. EST — Nobody covered Brendan O’Leary-Orange on that play. He was wide open to pick up a first down.

7:53 p.m. EST — Official attendance has been announced as 32,419. Not a sellout. At least the 50/50 jackpot is over $1 million now.

7:52 p.m. EST — Montrell Washington got hurt on that kickoff return. Edmonton has depth at the position, but the rookie has made arguably the play of the game so far.

7:48 p.m. EST — Caleb Evans takes advantage of the penalty and plunges in for a touchdown. That’s an improvement over Shea Patterson last year! Montreal leads 17-14.

7:46 p.m. EST — Alexander sneaks for a first down, and Kordell Jackson violently tosses him to the ground afterwards. That’s another unforced and undisciplined mistake by the Edmonton defence! They are giving away points because of penalties right now, and firing up Alexander in the process.

7:45 p.m. EST — What a catch by Tyler Snead over the middle! Alexander put some heat on that throw, but the five-foot-seven receiver was absolutely fearless in traffic.

7:42 p.m. EST — Kabion Ento redeems himself for his early end-zone pass interference penalty, jumping in front of Austin Mack for the game’s first interception. It looked like Fajardo had Mack open for a big gain, but he put the ball slightly behind him, and the all-star receiver couldn’t fight back at the catch point.

7:39 p.m. EST — NEAR DISASTER FOR EDMONTON! Montrell Washington, hero of the opening kickoff, muffs the Joseph Zema punt and barely gets back on top of the ball. This is a long field for the Elks.

7:38 p.m. EST — The Elks are all over Montreal’s screen game right now. Good tackles by Chelen Garnes and J.J. Ross force a punt.

7:36 p.m. EST — OH NO! The Alouettes line up for a sneak, but Caleb Evans drops back to pass with Tyson Philpot streaking wide open down the seam. He overthrows him, and Philpot can’t make a diving grab. They pick up the first on third down, but that should have been a TD.

7:35 p.m. EST — Looks like Tyrell Ford is using crutches on the sideline. Terez Reid is in at cornerback.

7:34 p.m. EST — Alexander stays in for the short-yardage plunge in his own end. It’s close, but he gets what he needs.

7:33 p.m. EST — Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot relieve the pressure. God, they are so good.

7:31 p.m. EST — Jonathan Sutherland is called for a blindside block on a big return by Montreal. They’ll start this drive at their own nine-yard line. That’s a 35-yard swing.

7:28 p.m. EST — Cody Fajardo has scored his second rushing touchdown of the game. For the record, a Fajardo anytime TD was my original pick for the 3DownNation Podcast parlay on Bet99, but it was vetoed by Justin Dunk. Take from that what you will. Edmonton takes a 14-10 lead to start the second quarter.

7:27 p.m. EST — The Alouettes cannot figure out the misdirection in the Edmonton backfield, and Justin Rankin rumbles down to the goal line.

7:25 p.m. EST — The World’s Fastest Cow overtakes all but one challenger during the quarter break, despite a 15-yard head start for the fans. Does that mean he loses his title?

7:24 p.m. EST — THE RABBIT IS BACK! McMahon Stadium’s resident hare makes a break for the end zone to end the first quarter. The crowd goes wild.

7:22 p.m. EST — Cody Fajardo picks up a key first down on a short-yardage plunge. He’s fired up tonight!

7:20 p.m. EST — ShunDerrick Powell busts off the left side for a first down. He could have broken a big one if he didn’t stumble in the backfield.

7:17 p.m. EST — Joe Robustelli runs roughshod over the Alouettes defence, turning a screen pass into a 29-yard gain. He could have had more, but he was just barely tripped up while splitting tw tacklers. Montreal defensive tackle Dylan Wynn goes down on the play.

7:15 p.m. EST — Kenny Logan rallies for two tackles in the red zone, and the Alouettes are forced to kick an 18-yard field goal. All points are good points, but that feels like a missed opportunity. Montreal leads 10-7.

7:13 p.m. EST — Stevie Scott III takes off for 19 yards up the middle. This feels personal after we put his rushing under in our 3DownNation Podcast parlay for Bet99.

7:12 p.m. EST — Davis Alexander throws it away under pressure again, which should have ended the drive, but Malik Carney is called for roughing the pass. Not a substantial hit, but you can’t do anything late on this big a stage. A huge mistake.

7:11 p.m. EST — Joel Dublanko nearly intercepts a tipped ball by Tyler Snead. Unlucky break.

7:08 p.m. EST — CFL interception leader Tyrell Ford is down on the field injured after a punt return. Friendly fire from Justin Pace on the tackle. He can’t put any weight on his right leg as he leaves the field. A huge blow for Edmonton’s defence.

7:07 p.m. EST — Fajardo had Robustelli at the sticks, but sails the pass high and outside. We have our first two-and-out. Edmonton punts.

7:03 p.m. EST — Apparently, the team that scores first wins 60 percent of Grey Cup games, but the Alouettes made their task a lot easier with that drive. Edmonton’s defence needs to button it up.

7:01 p.m. EST — A superhuman effort from Tyson Philpot to break three tackles on a 26-yard catch-and-run! There was no stopping him from finding the end zone! This game is now tied 7-7.

7:00 p.m. EST — Kobe Williams is called for illegal contact. More free yardage for Montreal.

6:59 p.m. EST — Nice spin move by Rambo to move the chains again. Ross was hanging on for dear life.

6:57 p.m. EST — Nick Anderson puts the heat on Alexander and forces an incompletion, but he stands in to find Cole Spieker on the next play. Another first down and Montreal is across mid-field.

6:56 p.m. EST — Gritty catch by Charleston Rambo to move the chains. J.J. Ross was all over him.

6:54 p.m. EST — What a start by the Elks! Montreal badly needs to generate a response on their first drive. Davis Alexander better have found some good bulletin board material.

6:52 p.m. EST — We have our first touchdown! After being stopped on his first attempt, Cody Fajardo plunges in for the opening score. Edmonton is fired up and leads 7-0.

6:51 p.m. EST — Costly penalty by Kabion Ento, as he hauls back Joe Robustelli in the end zone. The Elks move to the goal line.

6:50 p.m. EST — UNBELIEVABLE! Jose Maltos Diaz, who is playing with a cast on his left arm, delivers the opening kickoff and Montrell Washington takes it back 78 yards. Cantin-Arku saves the touchdown, but Edmonton will start at the 11-yard line.

6:49 p.m. EST — WE ARE UNDERWAY!

6:45 p.m. EST — Not to be outdone, Mark Kilam addresses Elks fans directly and tells them to make some noise. The two fieriest head coaches in the league are rising to the occasion.

6:44 p.m. EST — Jason Maas just dropped an F-bomb while talking to Matthew Scianitti live on the sideline. “Compete on every f***ing play and let’s go!” The crowd goes nuts.

6:42 p.m. EST — Time for the coin toss. The Alouettes call tails. It comes up heads. Edmonton elects to receive.

6:40 p.m. EST — The officiating crew has been introduced, led by head referee Ben Major. They’ve got their best people on this.

6:36 p.m. EST — Sarah McLachlan delivers the Canadian national anthem, but struggles to get out a single line in French. No Canadian flag on the field either, just a series of red and white triangles. That’s a big miss, in my opinion. This should be a fully bilingual national celebration. Heap on the patriotism; don’t tone it down.

6:34 p.m. EST — A moment of silence is held for those killed at CFB Wainwright. What a tragedy.

6:32 p.m. EST — According to reliable reports from Justin Dunk, the festival outside of McMahon Stadium was rocking pre-game. It’s a beautifully mild day. You could watch this Grey Cup in shorts and a t-shirt.

6:30 p.m. EST — The Edmonton Elks have just touched Grey Cup grass for the first time in 11 years. Kenny Logan Jr. is hyped up at the tip of the spear. This crowd definitely seems to have an Edmonton tilt, though not as excessive as you might expect.

6:28 p.m. EST — The Montreal Alouettes have just been introduced. Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku leads the charge out of the tunnel.

6:26 p.m. EST — Right about now, final messages are being delivered in the locker room. Mark Kilam said that he would deliver the last word for Edmonton. Veteran special teamer Alex Gagne will have the honour for Montreal.

6:25 p.m. EST — The Grey Cup is being carried onto the field. Kickoff is so close I can taste it.

6:22 p.m. EST — More hype videos as the concert equipment is cleared off the field. I wonder how Tyler Snead is feeling about that Grey Cup guarantee right now…

6:16 p.m. EST — Blue Rodeo has joined the stage. This should appeal to anyone who doesn’t know who Riley Green is and hasn’t listened to an album in over a decade.

6:10 p.m. EST — A second fly-by by the Snowbirds signals the end of their 55-year run. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces exit with them. Cheerleaders from across the league are lined up and start dancing as James Barker Band begins their kickoff concert.

6:08 p.m. EST — A huge cheer erupts as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds are introduced ahead of their final flight. Between them and the 55-yard line, we are saying goodbye to a lot of core Canadiana tonight.

6:04 p.m. EST — This game has not been announced as a sellout, but the crowd is far from sparse. The few bare spots are restricted to the cheap bench seats in the corner. There has been a lot of lipstick put on this pig; hopefully these old McMahon Stadium support pillars hold!

6:00 p.m. EST — Doug Flutie is providing the voiceover for a cowboy-themed pre-game hype video. What a perfect way to set the stage for this game.

5:58 p.m. EST — Festivities begin on a sombre note, with a tribute to Hall of Fame Stampeders broadcaster Ken Newans. He passed away on Friday at the age of 95. What a great way to honour a legend.

5:50 p.m. EST — The Montreal Alouettes have officially ruled out veteran defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson with an ankle injury. That’s a big blow to their defence. Bryce Ganious will play in his stead; a 23-year-old rookie who has only played two games.

5:45 p.m. EST — Our contributors are split down the middle on this game, with five picking Montreal and five picking Edmonton. You can see our full predictions, brought to you by Bet99, by clicking here. Also make sure to check out the single-game parlays set up by expert pickers Andrew McInnis and Peter Klein. The Alouettes are currently favoured by three points.

5:30 p.m. EST — The 3DownNation crew is out in force at the 113th Grey Cup! We have a whopping eight contributors somewhere in the building.

This year’s Grey Cup can be viewed exclusively on TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave in Canada, and on DAZN internationally.

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