Montreal Alouettes open as 113th Grey Cup favourites over Edmonton Elks

CFL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Alouette de Montréal ©Vincent Ethier 2026

The Montreal Alouettes have been installed as short favourites in the 113th Grey Cup against the Edmonton Elks by BET99.

The Alouettes advanced with a 33-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Final, capped by a spectacular touchdown catch by receiver Tyler Snead, though they fell just short of covering a 10.5-point pre-game spread.

The Elks, meanwhile, upset the B.C. Lions in the West Final, delivering a 28-16 win in front of a home crowd of over 40,000 at Commonwealth Stadium. Cody Fajardo led the way with 274 passing yards and 84 rushing yards, adding a touchdown in each category.

The two teams met twice during the regular season, splitting the result. The Elks won 32-29 at home in overtime in Week 3, as running back Justin Rankin produced 230 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. The Alouettes responded with a 48-30 victory at Percival Molson Stadium in Week 10, led by a 131-yard, three-touchdown performance from Tyson Philpot.

There are close historical and personal ties between Montreal and Edmonton, as this will mark the 11th Grey Cup meeting between the franchises. Alouettes head coach Jason Maas and general manager Danny Maciocia were both previously fired from those jobs by the Elks, while Fajardo and top receiver Austin Mack arrived in Edmonton after being cast aside by Montreal.

Montreal is returning to the Grey Cup after losing the big game to Saskatchewan last year. They most recently won the title in 2023, a game in which Fajardo was named the Most Valuable Player. Edmonton has not played in the CFL championship game since 2015, when they defeated the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 113th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, in Calgary, Alta. The Edmonton Elks (13-5) and Montreal Alouettes (14-4) will kick off at McMahon Stadium at 6:00 p.m. ET.