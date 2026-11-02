Saskatchewan Roughriders enter CFL offseason with over 30 pending free agents

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offseason has started sooner than the team planned following a 33-26 loss in the West Semi-Final.

After winning the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, the Riders were not able to claim back-to-back CFL championships for the first time in franchise history.

The Green and White are hosting the 114th Grey Cup in Regina at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2027. The Riders have 34 pending free agents to make decisions about as Saskatchewan aims to play in a CFL title game on prairie soil.

Please note that “N” denotes Nationals (otherwise known as Canadians), “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterback

Jack Coan (A)

Trevor Harris (A)

Running back

Thomas Bertrand-Hudon (N)

A.J. Ouellette (A)

Fullback

Albert Awachie (N)

Receiver

Dhel Duncan-Busby (N)

Offensive lineman

Jacob Brammer (A)

Zack Fry (N)

Jermarcus Hardrick (A)

Defensive lineman

Devin Adams (A)

Habakkuk Baldonado (G)

Lake Korte-Moore (N)

Benoit Marion (N)

Aaron Patrick (A)

Mike Rose (A)

Caleb Sanders (A)

James Vaughters (A)

Linebacker

Justin Herdman-Reed (N)

Aubrey Miller Jr. (A)

Melique Straker (N)

Nick Wiebe (N)

Josh Woods (A)

Defensive back

Antoine Brooks Jr. (A)

Tevaughn Campbell (N)

Jonathan Edouard (N)

Kerfalla Exume (N)

Jaxon Ford (N)

Nelson Lokombo (N)

Rolan Milligan Jr. (A)

Marcus Sayles (A)

Specialist

Mike Benson (N)

Aaron Crawford (N)

Brett Lauther (N)

James Letcher Jr. (A)

It should be noted that players who finish the season on the practice roster automatically become free agents. This means that running backs Deon Jackson (A) and Quali Conley (A); receivers Marcus Sanders Jr. (A) and D’Sean Mimbs (N); offensive linemen Darius Bell (N), Jaison Williams (A), Erik Andersen (N), and Thomas Perry (A); defensive linemen Treven Ma’ae (A), Jaylen Pate (A), and Liam Hoskins (N); defensive back Jyron Gilmore (A); and kicker Alex Hale (G) are free to join any other team unless immediately signed to new contracts.

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