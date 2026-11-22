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With the CFL offseason officially underway, it’s time to take a look at which players could garner NFL opportunities over the next few months.

Typically, around 20 CFL players earn NFL workouts each offseason. Last year, eight players ended up signing contracts down south, including receivers Damien Alford and Dohnte Meyers, defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings, linebackers Jose Ramirez, Jacob Roberts, and Devin Veresuk, defensive back Robert Carter Jr., and punter Nik Constantinou.

Calgary Stampeders defensive back Zy Alexander has already worked out for the Green Bay Packers, so here’s a preview of who could be heading down south over the next couple months.

This list was made based on feedback from over a dozen league sources, many of whom are asked to provide lists of possible candidates to NFL teams each year.

Players are listed alphabetically by last name.

QB Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes

Though he’s currently dealing with injuries from the Grey Cup, NFL teams have taken notice of Alexander. The 28-year-old completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 5,257 yards, 35 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2026 to become the first member of the Alouettes to win Most Outstanding Player since Anthony Calvillo. It’d take a lot to pry him out of Montreal, but it’s not impossible that an NFL team makes Alexander an offer he can’t refuse.

DB Zy Alexander, Calgary Stampeders

The six-foot-two, 187-pound defender made 14 starts at boundary halfback this year and tallied 48 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass knockdowns, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery. The 24-year-old played collegiately at Louisiana State University and attended the NFL Combine in 2025, though he’s now got professional production and film to potentially get another look down south.

K Vincent Blanchard, Edmonton Elks

The Quebec City native made 93.2 percent of his field goals this season, and showed he’s got a big leg. Blanchard went six-of-seven from a distance of 50-plus yards and averaged 67.1 yards on kickoffs, which ranked second in the CFL. The 28-year-old finished second in voting for the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award behind Trey Vaval.

P James Burnip, Toronto Argonauts

The 25-year-old had a strong rookie CFL season, leading the league in net punting with an average distance of 38.7 yards. The native of Mount Macedon, Australia, was named a first-team All-American at the University of Alabama in 2023 but only got a brief shot with the New Orleans Saints in 2025. Now that he’s proven he can excel at the professional level, he deserves another NFL shot.

OL Payton Collins, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The second-year left tackle finished fifth in voting for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman behind Jarell Broxton, Nick Callender, Pier-Olivier Lestage, and Donald Ventrelli. The six-foot-seven, 301-pound blocker allowed a pressure rate of only 3.6 percent, as per Pro Football Focus, and has never previously been under contract in the NFL. Collins will turn 26 next month, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the league still wanted to give him a look this offseason.

DB Jackson Findlay, B.C. Lions

The Vancouver, B.C., native won’t turn 23 until next month but he’s arguably the best safety in the CFL, having earned the All-CFL selection over players like Stavros Katsantonis and Alonzo Addae. Findlay made 92 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass knockdowns, and two interceptions with the Lions this year after joining the club as a second-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of Western University.

DL Michael Fletcher, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The six-foot-five, 271-pound defender has a rare combination of size and athleticism, and became a problem for opposing offensive linemen as the 2026 season went on. He recorded 20 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, six sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery in a depth role with the Blue Bombers, and forced a key fumble in the East Semi-Final that was returned by teammate David Reese for a touchdown.

TE Skyler Griffith, Edmonton Elks

The Winnipeg, Man., native was a third-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft but didn’t make his debut until 2026 due to a knee injury. The six-foot-three, 225-pounder made the most of it, as he rushed three times for 10 yards, caught 10 passes for 116 yards, recorded two tackles, and established himself as a dominant blocker, earning an All-CFL selection and helping the Elks win the 113th Grey Cup in upset fashion over Montreal.

RB Zander Horvath, B.C. Lions

The soon-to-be 28-year-old is arguably too old to get NFL consideration at this point, but it’s hard to overlook just how good he was this year. The Purdue University product ran for 894 yards, made 27 receptions for 274 yards, and scored 21 touchdowns, threatening Milt Stegall’s single-season record of 23. Horvath had previous NFL stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins.

REC Tyler Kahmann, Toronto Argonauts

The six-foot-three, 206-pound target caught 77 passes for 1,092 yards and eight touchdowns over 18 regular-season games to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie. The 26-year-old had one previous NFL look with the Indianapolis Colts, though he’s a small-school guy, having played at the NCAA Division II level at Emporia State. Given how he lit it up in the CFL, a few NFL teams probably want a fresh look at Kahmann.

REC T.J. Luther, Edmonton Elks

The 26-year-old was a front-runner to win Most Outstanding Rookie until he got hurt around Labour Day. The five-foot-eleven, 189-pound target finished the year with 56 catches for 680 yards and three touchdowns over 12 regular-season games, putting him on pace for 1,000 yards. Luther previously had NFL stints with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, and Carolina Panthers.

LB Parker McKenna, B.C. Lions

The six-foot, 225-pound defender entered B.C.’s starting lineup in Week 5 and provided a noticeable boost to what turned out to be one of the league’s best defences. In his first year in the professional ranks, McKenna tallied 75 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one sack. The 25-year-old finished second in voting for Most Outstanding Rookie.

REC Jesulayomi Ojutalayo, Calgary Stampeders

The native of Shelburne, Ont., led the CFL with 26 special teams tackles and was named Calgary’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. The six-foot-two, 212-pound product of Wilfrid Laurier University didn’t make any receptions, but his special teams prowess, size, and athleticism could be enough to tempt NFL teams.

DB Seyi Oladipo Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 23-year-old shone in limited action with the Green and White, recording 17 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, three sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one interception over seven regular-season games. The Boise State University product made four starts at strong-side linebacker and remained in the starting lineup for the West Semi-Final.

REC Jalen Philpot, Calgary Stampeders

The native of Delta, B.C., earned his first All-West Division selection in 2026 when he caught 91 passes for 1,241 yards and eight touchdowns over 18 regular-season games. It marked Philpot’s first 1,000-yard season, and he more than doubled his previous career-high in touchdown catches. The 26-year-old was non-committal regarding his future with the Stampeders, but could be NFL-bound in the meantime.

REC Tyson Philpot, Montreal Alouettes

What’s there left to say about Tyson Philpot? Jalen’s twin brother had a season for the ages in 2026, tallying 124 receptions for 1,809 yards and 13 touchdowns. He broke several team records and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian, a finalist for Most Outstanding Player, and the Most Valuable Canadian in the 113th Grey Cup. Philpot recently indicated he’ll listen if the NFL comes calling.

DB J.J. Ross, Edmonton Elks

The 25-year-old earned an All-West Division selection after excelling at boundary cornerback for the Grey Cup champions. Ross made 45 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass knockdowns, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown over 17 regular-season games, as his six-foot-three, 200-pound frame proved to be a mismatch against many CFL receivers.

REC Dorian Singer, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

It took forever for the 24-year-old to get into Winnipeg’s starting lineup, but he made the most of the opportunity when it finally came. Singer caught 29 passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns over just seven regular-season games, and quickly established himself as one of the CFL’s top deep threats. The six-foot, 191-pound target had one previous NFL stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DL Noah Taylor, Edmonton Elks

The six-foot-four, 240-pound native of Silver Spring, Md., had a breakout season in 2026, finishing third league-wide with 10 sacks. Taylor has recorded 67 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 16 sacks, five pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over three seasons in Edmonton. The 27-year-old might be a little long in the tooth for the NFL, but he’s the same age as Elliott Brown was when he departed the Elks for the Arizona Cardinals two years ago.

RB Travis Theis, Montreal Alouettes

Theis missed six games due to injury but was still named All-East Division after rushing for 831 yards, catching 28 passes for 203 yards, and scoring seven touchdowns. The 25-year-old native of Pratt, Kan., went straight from the University of South Dakota to the CFL in 2025. Now that he’s proven he can be effective at the professional level, the NFL has likely taken notice.

KR Montrell Washington, Edmonton Elks

The 27-year-old is an NFL draft pick who won Super Bowl LVIII as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, so it’s possible he won’t get any more looks down south. At the same time, it’s impossible to ignore how good he was in limited action in 2026, almost returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the Grey Cup. The five-foot-nine, 176-pound speedster averaged 26.3 yards on 16 kickoff returns and 11.7 yards on 19 punt returns.

DB Major Williams, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound cover man made 77 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, one tackle for loss, 12 pass knockdowns, and three interceptions over 18 regular-season starts at boundary cornerback and boundary halfback. Williams finished third in voting for Most Outstanding Rookie behind Tyler Kahmann and Parker McKenna.

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