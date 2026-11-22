Photo: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

One of the most recognizable features of Canadian football is set to disappear in 2027.

As part of the CFL’s upcoming field changes, the playing surface will shrink from 110 yards to 100, eliminating the 55-yard line that has long marked the centre of a Canadian football field.

When Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas was asked specifically about the disappearance of the 55-yard line, the longtime CFL player and coach made it clear that his preference would be to leave that part of the Canadian game untouched.

“I will say I’ve been in this league for 26 years. I’m a CFL traditionalist. That’s my preference,” said Maas. “My preference is to keep the game the game. I love the game the way it is. I don’t want to ever see it change.”

“You’re asking my opinion, what I prefer. Well, I prefer the game to stay the game. I love the CFL the way it is.”

The removal of the 55-yard line is part of a handful of changes being implemented by the league across the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Along with shortening the field from 110 to 100 yards in 2027, the CFL will reduce end zones from 20 yards to 15 and move the goalposts to the back of the end zone.

Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager Jeremy O’Day was also asked about the league’s changes and offered a more wait-and-see approach.

“I’m kind of in between with the changes. The league changed the rules, and it’s the same for everybody,” said O’Day. “I’m okay that they changed the rules. I don’t know if I want to say I like the rule changes.”

“They’re changing for a reason, and they stated the reasons they’re changing them. I’m okay with waiting to see if these changes really change the outcome of scoring and those types of things.”

The CFL has said the changes are aimed at increasing touchdowns and big plays, maintaining a consistent game flow and improving the fan experience.

For O’Day, whether those changes ultimately improve the game remains to be seen. For Maas, at least when it comes to the 55-yard line, tradition wins out.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.