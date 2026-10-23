Edmonton Elks resting over a dozen starters against Riders

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks will put their depth to the test when they wrap up the regular season on Saturday, resting 13 starters against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

As has been previously reported, franchise quarterback Cody Fajardo will be chief among those taking a seat. Taylor Powell, who was acquired in free agency from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, will make his first start in green and gold. The 27-year-old has seen action in only two games this year, completing 11-of-12 pass attempts for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Other key offensive contributors getting the week off to rest minor injuries include running back Justin Rankin (ankle), top receiver Austin Mack (calf), and starting guards Carter O’Donnell (leg) and Coulter Woodmansey. Canadian receiver Kaion Julien-Grant will also step out of the starting lineup and into a backup role.

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Shunderrick Powell will get the majority of play in the backfield, though veteran return specialist Javon Leake is scheduled to make his return from injury. Canadian Isaiah Knight is also on the roster and could see touches. Zach Mathis will step in for Julien-Grant, while Most Outstanding Rookie nominee T.J. Luther is back at receiver after an extended injury absence. Brett Boyko and Nash Jones will start along the offensive line, with Arvin Hosseini and Chris Pashula dressing as insurance.

Defensively, the Elks have elected to sit down top edge rushers Malik Carney (back) and Noah Taylor (knee), defensive tackle Jared Brinkman (groin), linebackers Nick Anderson (calf) and Joel Dublanko (hamstring), cornerbacks J.J. Ross (groin) and Tyrell Ford (hand), and safety Chelen Garnes (knee). Defensive tackle Jordan Williams will dress in a backup capacity.

Elijah Alston, Noah Curtis, Gavin Meyer, and Robbie Smith will start along the new-look defensive line, with former first-round CFL Draft pick Francis Bemiy added as insurance. Canadian rookies Dariel Djabome and Justin Pace will step in at the two linebacker spots, with Isiah King dressing for depth. Leonard Johnson and Jaaron Joseph will play as the two corners, while Royce Metchie steps in at safety with Tyshon Blackburn as insurance. American defensive back Ladarius Tennison will also dress in a depth capacity.

The Edmonton Elks (13-4) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, October 24, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Elks are coming off a win over Winnipeg that clinched first place in the West Division, while Saskatchewan secured a playoff spot with a win over Montreal.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.