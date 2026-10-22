2026 CFL team award-winners unveiled

Montreal Alouettes

The Canadian Football League has unveiled each team’s nominees for this year’s player awards. These selections were made with votes from the local head coach as well as four local members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC).

New this year, every player who received a vote at this stage will advance to the final ballot for that respective award. The next round of voting will include the same 36 local members of the FRC from the first round, plus 20 national members of the FRC, for a total of 56 votes.

Award finalists will no longer be constrained to one from each division. Instead, there will be three finalists, regardless of division.

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The finalists for Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and Most Outstanding Rookie will be unveiled on October 27.

The finalists for George Reed Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player will be announced on October 28.

B.C. Lions

Most Outstanding Player: QB Nathan Rourke

Most Outstanding Canadian: QB Nathan Rourke

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: LB Darnell Sankey

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: LT Kory Woodruff

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Sean Whyte

Most Outstanding Rookie: LB Parker McKenna

Calgary Stampeders

Most Outstanding Player: QB Vernon Adams Jr.

Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Jalen Philpot

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DL Clarence Hicks

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: RG Christy Nkanu

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Tyreik McAllister

Most Outstanding Rookie: REC Jesulayomi Ojutalayo

Edmonton Elks

Most Outstanding Player: QB Cody Fajardo

Most Outstanding Canadian: LB Joel Dublanko

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DL Malik Carney

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: C David Beard

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Vincent Blanchard

Most Outstanding Rookie: REC TJ Luther

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Most Outstanding Player: QB Trevor Harris

Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Kian Schaffer-Baker

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: LB Jameer Thurman

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: C Logan Ferland

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: LB Melique Straker

Most Outstanding Rookie: REC Daniel Wiebe

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Most Outstanding Player: RB Brady Oliveira

Most Outstanding Canadian: RB Brady Oliveira

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DB Evan Holm

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: RT Jarell Broxton

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Trey Vaval

Most Outstanding Rookie: DB Major Williams

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Most Outstanding Player: DB Reggie Stubblefield

Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Kiondré Smith

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DB Reggie Stubblefield

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: LG Brandon Revenberg

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Marc Liegghio

Most Outstanding Rookie: LB Jordan Crook

Toronto Argonauts

Most Outstanding Player: QB Chad Kelly

Most Outstanding Canadian: REC David Ungerer III

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DB Adarius Pickett

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: C Peter Nicastro

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Janarion Grant

Most Outstanding Rookie: REC Tyler Kahmann

Ottawa Redblacks

Most Outstanding Player: REC Ayden Eberhardt

Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Keelan White

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: LB Nyles Morgan

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: LG Drew Desjarlais

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Kalil Pimpleton

Most Outstanding Rookie: DL Jelani Stafford

Montreal Alouettes

Most Outstanding Player: QB Davis Alexander

Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Tyson Philpot

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: LB Tyrice Beverette

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: RG Donald Ventrelli

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Jose Maltos Diaz

Most Outstanding Rookie: DB Jonathan Sutherland