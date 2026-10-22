2026 CFL team award-winners unveiled

The Canadian Football League has unveiled each team’s nominees for this year’s player awards. These selections were made with votes from the local head coach as well as four local members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC).
New this year, every player who received a vote at this stage will advance to the final ballot for that respective award. The next round of voting will include the same 36 local members of the FRC from the first round, plus 20 national members of the FRC, for a total of 56 votes.
Award finalists will no longer be constrained to one from each division. Instead, there will be three finalists, regardless of division.
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The finalists for Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and Most Outstanding Rookie will be unveiled on October 27.
The finalists for George Reed Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player will be announced on October 28.
B.C. Lions
Most Outstanding Player: QB Nathan Rourke
Most Outstanding Canadian: QB Nathan Rourke
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: LB Darnell Sankey
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: LT Kory Woodruff
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Sean Whyte
Most Outstanding Rookie: LB Parker McKenna
Calgary Stampeders
Most Outstanding Player: QB Vernon Adams Jr.
Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Jalen Philpot
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DL Clarence Hicks
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: RG Christy Nkanu
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Tyreik McAllister
Most Outstanding Rookie: REC Jesulayomi Ojutalayo
Edmonton Elks
Most Outstanding Player: QB Cody Fajardo
Most Outstanding Canadian: LB Joel Dublanko
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DL Malik Carney
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: C David Beard
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Vincent Blanchard
Most Outstanding Rookie: REC TJ Luther
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Most Outstanding Player: QB Trevor Harris
Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Kian Schaffer-Baker
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: LB Jameer Thurman
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: C Logan Ferland
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: LB Melique Straker
Most Outstanding Rookie: REC Daniel Wiebe
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Most Outstanding Player: RB Brady Oliveira
Most Outstanding Canadian: RB Brady Oliveira
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DB Evan Holm
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: RT Jarell Broxton
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Trey Vaval
Most Outstanding Rookie: DB Major Williams
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Most Outstanding Player: DB Reggie Stubblefield
Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Kiondré Smith
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DB Reggie Stubblefield
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: LG Brandon Revenberg
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Marc Liegghio
Most Outstanding Rookie: LB Jordan Crook
Toronto Argonauts
Most Outstanding Player: QB Chad Kelly
Most Outstanding Canadian: REC David Ungerer III
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DB Adarius Pickett
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: C Peter Nicastro
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Janarion Grant
Most Outstanding Rookie: REC Tyler Kahmann
Ottawa Redblacks
Most Outstanding Player: REC Ayden Eberhardt
Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Keelan White
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: LB Nyles Morgan
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: LG Drew Desjarlais
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: KR Kalil Pimpleton
Most Outstanding Rookie: DL Jelani Stafford
Montreal Alouettes
Most Outstanding Player: QB Davis Alexander
Most Outstanding Canadian: REC Tyson Philpot
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: LB Tyrice Beverette
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: RG Donald Ventrelli
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: K Jose Maltos Diaz
Most Outstanding Rookie: DB Jonathan Sutherland