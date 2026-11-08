Regina Thunder roll to Canadian Bowl national title over Westshore Rebels

Graphic courtesy: Regina Thunder

The Regina Thunder are champions of the Canadian Junior Football League for the second time in their history after defeating the Westshore Rebels 42-21 in the 118th Canadian Bowl.

The game, which was played at the Rebels’ home field in Langford, B.C., was tightly contested through three quarters. Westshore tied the score at 21 with a touchdown pass from Anthony Cancellare to Kwame Franklin early in the fourth, but the Thunder rolled from there.

Prairie Football Conference MVP Peter Boersch ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later to retake the lead. Owen Effa provided a key interception with the Rebels marching later in the frame, while quarterback Jayden Zelionka and running back Mathew Morris iced the contest with back-to-back rushing touchdowns in the final two minutes.

The two teams combined for 1,030 yards of total offence, including a whopping 329 yards rushing by the Thunder. 281 yards of that came courtesy of Boersch, the second-highest total in Canadian Bowl history. The member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ practice roster was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

Rebels defensive tackle Manny Fotiou was named the Defensive Player of the Game after recording eight total tackles, while Special Teams Player of the Game honours went to Thunder kicker Harry Case for a pair of field goals.

Westshore quarterback Anthony Cancellare threw for 387 yards in the loss, the sixth-highest total ever in a Canadian Bowl, but was intercepted twice. All-Canadian receiver Zion Brown caught two touchdowns.

This marked the second national title for the Thunder since their founding in 1999. The team previously won in 2013.