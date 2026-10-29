Connect with us

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Brett Rypien
Photo courtesy: Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus

The Ottawa Redblacks have added veteran NFL quarterback Brett Rypien to their exclusive negotiation list.

Rypien was born in Spokane, Wash., and is listed as an American by the Redblacks, though he could be entitled to Canadian citizenship. He is the nephew of Calgary, Alta., native Mark Rypien, who spent 15 seasons at quarterback in the NFL and was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXVI.

His father, Tim, was drafted by both the Montreal Expos and Toronto Blue Jays in different MLB drafts, and later spent a minor league stint in Medicine Hat, Alta. It is unclear where he was born, though his date of birth shows he is less than three years younger than Mark, the age at which the family reportedly left Canada.

American players who are entitled to Canadian citizenship through their parentage are sometimes removed from negotiation lists as a result, allowing them to obtain the proper paperwork and enter the league through the draft.  The Redblacks currently hold the first overall pick in the 2027 CFL Draft.

Rypien started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2019. He spent four seasons there, throwing for 778 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He went 2-1 as a starter.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound passer spent the 2023 season between the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets, seeing action in two games with the Rams. He threw for 172 yards and one interception, going 0-1 as a starter.

The 30-year-old spent the entire 2024 season as a backup with the Minnesota Vikings, though he didn’t take any regular-season snaps. He split the 2025 campaign between the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, and Vikings, but dressed for just a single game. He has spent time with the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026, but was released on October 27.

In total, Rypien has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions over seven NFL seasons, earning just over $5.7 million.

A four-year starter at Boise State University, Rypien passed for 13,578 yards with 90 touchdowns and 29 interceptions at the collegiate level. He was named first-team All-Mountain West Conference three times and was once the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not currently eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and do not have CFL veteran status. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-17) did not qualify for the CFL postseason after finishing fourth in the East Division standings.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.
Next Games Saturday, October 31

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Chad Kelly becomes first $1 million player in CFL salary cap era

John Hodge

All nine CFL teams ranked by how many injuries they suffered in 2026

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions’ award-nominated linebacking duo draw Hall of Fame comparisons despite playoff status uncertainty

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ award-nominated linebacking duo draw Hall of Fame comparisons despite playoff status uncertainty

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Division Semi-Finals

Edmonton Elks

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks extend head coach Mark Kilam

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Dave Dickenson back with Calgary Stampeders for 2027

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders have more than 30 pending free agents for 2027

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders extend Payton Collins

Green Cast 2026

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Green Cast: Riders stay west for Grey Cup playoffs

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros ‘questionable’ for Winnipeg Blue Bombers in East Semi-Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Trey Vaval wins second consecutive CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats enter offseason with 20 pending free agents

Toronto Argonauts

3DownNation Podcast: analyzing Chad Kelly’s $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly becomes first $1 million player in CFL salary cap era

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign Lorenzo Burns to contract extension

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation CFL power rankings: bring on the Grey Cup playoffs

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Josh Hagerty

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release Josh Hagerty after internal review

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders make four roster changes against Stampeders

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release kicker Dawson Hodge

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Jeremy O’Day explains Saskatchewan Roughriders decision to bring back Brett Lauther

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes flip the script, crush Blue Bombers to clinch East Division (& eight other thoughts)

3DownNation Podcast

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

Kareame Cotton moving up U Sports record book with Windsor Lancers

Kareame Cotton sits down with 3DownNation reporter John Hodge to discuss how he came to join the Windsor Lancers, and what's allowed him to reach the record book as a first-year starter at quarterback. Inquiries:…

Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks finally winning their first game of 2026, the Toronto Argonauts botching their late-game clock management, the Edmonton Elks clinching first place in the West…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories