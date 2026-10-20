Taylor Powell likely starter for Edmonton Elks against Roughriders

Photo: Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks appear to be making a quarterback change this week, since the team has already locked up first place in the West Division. Taylor Powell seems primed to make his first start of the season in place of Cody Fajardo.

“I’m thrilled. I’m ready to roll, and gonna play some ball,” Powell told the media on Tuesday. “It’s awesome to be able to get all the (practice) reps and get the nuances of the game plan down, and be able to go play fast with the fellas.”

The 27-year-old hasn’t started since August 17, 2024, a matchup he played as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats against Edmonton. He suffered an injury late in the first quarter and was replaced by Bo Levi Mitchell, who never again relinquished the starting job.

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The six-foot-one, 208-pound passer has seen action in only two games this year, completing 11-of-12 pass attempts for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

“(Powell)’s been working hard. We’ve been giving him reps all year to make sure he’s familiar with the offence,” said head coach Mark Kilam.

“The only other time he got in was in that Montreal game when things got away from us, but he had command of the offence. I expect the same (this week).”

Fajardo has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,788 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 17 starts this season, going 13-4. Powell credited the veteran for setting a positive example under centre.

“I think Cody does a great job of just playing winning football, not being a guy that cares about the credit or it looking sexy all the time,” said Powell. “It doesn’t have to be flashy to play championship football. It just comes down to protecting the ball.”

Fajardo could be one of many veterans who won’t play for Edmonton this week.

Players who were limited in practice on Tuesday included running back Justin Rankin, receivers T.J. Luther and Austin Mack, offensive linemen David Beard and Jordan Murray, defensive linemen Jared Brinkman, Malik Carney, and Noah Taylor, linebackers Nick Anderson and Joel Dublanko, and defensive backs Tyrell Ford, Chelen Garnes, Kordell Jackson, and J.J. Ross. Offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell (leg) was a non-participant.

“Fortunately, we clinched our division a week ago, so we have the opportunity to get a look at some different guys and make sure that we are as healthy as we can be for that West Final,” said Kilam.

“In a salary cap world, it’s not like you can flip your whole roster. You try to do as many as you can and take it from there, but guys have earned opportunities, they’ve been working for opportunities, and I’m excited to see them get those.”

The Edmonton Elks (13-4) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, October 24 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Elks are coming off a win over Winnipeg that clinched first place in the West Division, while Saskatchewan secured a playoff spot with a win over Montreal.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.