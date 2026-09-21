B.C. Lions release QB Chase Brice

Photo: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have released American quarterback Chase Brice, the team announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old made one start for the Lions earlier this season in a 26-12 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He completed 56.0 percent of his passes for 163 yards in the defeat.

The six-foot-two, 236-pound passer also played extensively in B.C.’s loss to the Edmonton Elks the week prior. Brice completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions in the outing.

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The native of Bishop, Ga. originally joined the Lions as a free agent in 2022. Over 51 career regular-season CFL games, he completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 737 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also rushed six times for seven yards.

Brice played collegiately at Clemson, Duke, and Appalachian State. He won the CFP National Championship Game with the Tigers in 2018, and earned a third-team All-Sun Belt selection with the Mountaineers in 2021.

The Lions also announced the signing of American quarterback Chris Oladokun on Monday. The former NFL draft pick previously won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The B.C. Lions (7-6) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5) on Friday, September 25 with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on bye this past week.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.