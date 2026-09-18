Former Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Global player Maceo Beard-Aigret signs with Minnesota Vikings

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Maceo Beard-Aigret has been signed to the Minnesota Vikings’ practice roster.

The native of Paris, France, was originally selected by the Riders with the 23rd overall pick in the third round of the 2022 Global Draft. He attended training camp with the team, but was later placed on the suspended list and eventually released.

Since his departure from Saskatchewan, Beard played for the Berlin Thunder, Helvetic Mercenaries, and Paris Musketeers in the now-defunct European League of Football. In 2023, he was named the ELF’s Defensive Player of the Year after recording eight interceptions in 12 games, returning two for touchdowns.

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The 26-year-old was invited to train with the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2025 and landed a rookie mini-camp tryout with the San Francisco 49ers, though he did not ultimately sign with the team. The six-foot-three, 205-pound cover man was later selected by the D.C. Defenders in the UFL Draft, but did not make the team’s final roster.

Beard returned home and joined the Nordic Storm of the European Football Alliance last season, recording 33 tackles, two sacks, eight pass breakups, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. He played a key role as the Copenhagen-based team captured the inaugural EFA championship, earning him another professional opportunity.

At the 2022 CFL Combine, Beard recorded 18 reps on the bench press, a 4.68 forty-yard dash, a 31.5-inch vertical jump, 7.14 seconds in the three-cone drill and 4.36 seconds in the shuttle.

Prior to embarking on his professional journey, he played for the Potsdam Royals in the German Football League, as well as the Thonon Black Panthers and Pessac Kangaroos in France. Beard was a member of the U19 French National Team from 2017 to 2019, where he won the U19 National Championship and was named MVP. He also spent time in Canada playing CEGEP football, attending Thetford Mines in 2018.

Beard has been granted an IPP practice roster exemption, which means his spot with the Vikings is in addition to the NFL’s normal practice roster limit. All NFL teams are entitled to carry one international athlete on the practice roster at all times without penalty.

Minnesota (1-0) are slated to visit the Chicago Bears (1-0) on Sunday, September 20.