Where do CFL season series stand in tight West Division?

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The West Division has been a dog fight all season long, and that’s unlikely to change with six weeks remaining in the CFL’s regular-season.

The Edmonton Elks (10-3) and Calgary Stampeders (5-8) have separated from the pack by four points each, but the standings remain taut in the middle. The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5) sit second, just two points ahead of the B.C. Lions (7-6) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-6).

With each team having only five regular-season games left, it’s time to take stock of how the season series currently stand. If clubs finish the regular-season with matching records, it’ll come down to season series to determine seeding, and possibly even who qualifies and who goes home.

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B.C. Lions

vs. Calgary — up for grabs

vs. Edmonton — won

vs. Saskatchewan — up for grabs

vs. Winnipeg — up for grabs

The Lions are in a good spot with five games remaining, as they’ve yet to lose any season series against West Division opponents.

They knocked off the Elks by virtue of point differential back in July, and will likely win the season series against Winnipeg. B.C. won the first matchup between the two teams by 16 points, and the next meeting is scheduled for Vancouver in Week 21. Provided the Leos beat the Blue Bombers or lose by fewer than 16 points, the season series will be theirs.

B.C. is 1-1 against Saskatchewan and Calgary this season, and there’s a rubber match scheduled with both teams to decide the respective season series. The Roughriders will visit BC Place Stadium in Week 17, while the Stampeders will host the Lions in Week 20.

Calgary Stampeders

vs. B.C. — up for grabs

vs. Edmonton — lost

vs. Saskatchewan — up for grabs

vs. Winnipeg — up for grabs

As outlined above, the Stampeders will host B.C. to decide the season series in Week 20. Calgary has also lost the season series against Edmonton after getting swept in the annual Labour Day Classic home-and-home.

The Red and White have two other season series that remain in the balance, both of which will remain undecided until October.

The team split its first two meetings with Winnipeg, which means the season series will be won or lost when the clubs meet at Princess Auto Stadium in Week 19. The Stampeders also lost 40-37 against Saskatchewan back in June, so they’ll have to win by at least four points to claim the season series when the teams meet in Week 18.

Edmonton Elks

vs. B.C. — lost

vs. Calgary — won

vs. Saskatchewan — up for grabs

vs. Winnipeg — won

Edmonton has already lost the season series to B.C. but won it against Calgary and Winnipeg. The Elks have a third game scheduled against the Blue Bombers in Week 20, but it won’t affect the season series as they swept the two previous meetings.

The only season series that hangs in the balance for Edmonton is Saskatchewan. The two teams split two close, hard-fought games in the middle of summer, and the rubber match is set for Week 21 in what could be a pivotal game at Mosaic Stadium.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

vs. B.C. — up for grabs

vs. Calgary — up for grabs

vs. Edmonton — up for grabs

vs. Winnipeg – lost

Most of Saskatchewan’s season series remain undecided. They will be settled against B.C. in Week 17, Calgary in Week 18, and Edmonton in Week 21.

The only season series that’s already decided is against Winnipeg.

After winning the Labour Day Classic by a score of 32-26 in overtime, the Roughriders lost the Banjo Bowl by a score of 19-6. By virtue of point differential, the season series officially belongs to the Blue Bombers.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

vs. B.C. — up for grabs

vs. Calgary — up for grabs

vs. Edmonton — lost

vs. Saskatchewan — won

The Blue Bombers did themselves a huge favour in the Banjo Bowl, securing the season series against Saskatchewan. They’ve also lost the season series to Edmonton by virtue of an 0-2 head-to-head record.

The two season series that hang in the balance are against Calgary and B.C. The rubber match against the Stampeders is set for Princess Auto Stadium in Week 19.

The team is then set to play B.C. in Week 21. It’ll take a Herculean effort for the Blue Bombers to win the season series against the Lions, as they’ll need to not only win the game but do so by over 16 points.