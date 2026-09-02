Toronto Argonauts cut rookie kicker Brady Lidster

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Toronto Argonauts have released Canadian kicker Brady Lidster, the team announced on Wednesday. He signed with the club in July.

The 21-year-old played five regular-season games with Toronto. He made 15-of-21 field goal attempts (71.4 percent), eight-of-12 convert attempts (66.7 percent), and averaged 64.2 yards on 19 kickoffs.

The native of St. Thomas, Ont. was an eighth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He went two-for-four on field goals and three-for-four on convert attempts over two preseason games and was cut at the conclusion of training camp.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Lidster played collegiately at the University of Windsor, where he made 82 percent of his field goals in 2025 to be named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian. He holds the school records for most field goal in a game (seven), most career field goals (81), and most career points (331).

The Toronto Argonauts (5-6) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 7 with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Argonauts squandered a 22-9 lead to lose to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats lost on a last-minute touchdown to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or the Ticats Audio Network.