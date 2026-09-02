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Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts cut rookie kicker Brady Lidster

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Toronto Argonauts have released Canadian kicker Brady Lidster, the team announced on Wednesday. He signed with the club in July.

The 21-year-old played five regular-season games with Toronto. He made 15-of-21 field goal attempts (71.4 percent), eight-of-12 convert attempts (66.7 percent), and averaged 64.2 yards on 19 kickoffs.

The native of St. Thomas, Ont. was an eighth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He went two-for-four on field goals and three-for-four on convert attempts over two preseason games and was cut at the conclusion of training camp.

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Lidster played collegiately at the University of Windsor, where he made 82 percent of his field goals in 2025 to be named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian. He holds the school records for most field goal in a game (seven), most career field goals (81), and most career points (331).

The Toronto Argonauts (5-6) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 7 with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Argonauts squandered a 22-9 lead to lose to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats lost on a last-minute touchdown to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or the Ticats Audio Network.

Next Game Friday, September 4

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