Connect with us

B.C. Lions

New B.C. tackle Martez Ivey details ‘mutual’ departure from Redblacks, ‘shock’ release by Elks

Martez Ivey
Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

When Martez Ivey picks a side, he sticks to it. Unfortunately, that’s meant that when he picks a team, they haven’t always stuck with him.

After signing with the B.C. Lions this week, the 31-year-old offensive lineman can claim to have been under contract with a third of the CFL’s member franchises in the last calendar year alone. Released by the Edmonton Elks after an offseason spending spree in February, he began this season as the starting right tackle for the Ottawa Redbacks.

After two games, both the player and franchise determined that wasn’t a good fit, and Ivey became a free agent for the second time in five months.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

“I think it was more of a mutual thing. It was me wanting to go back and get back to my natural side of left. My whole career, you look at it, you track it from high school to pros, I’ve been a left tackle,” Ivey told 3DownNation this week. “I played right tackle for (Ryan) Dinwiddie in my first year (in the CFL), and I did a good job, so he kind of trusted me to go and play right tackle and do it well. But it’s the pros, and so I’d only focused on what I was playing — I’ve been playing left my whole pro life. It is what it is, and I’ll just move on from it.”

The Redblacks had signed Ivey in an attempt to upgrade their beleaguered offensive line with an experienced veteran, but had no interest in displacing Dino Boyd as Jake Maier’s blindside protector. Trapped on his non-dominant side, the former West Division all-star allowed seven total pressures and surrendered two sacks in a pair of appearances, according to ProFootballFocus.

Because Ivey had briefly played under head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, the two were able to speak frankly about the disconnect and left things on good terms.

“I think we both felt the same way. I was like, you know what, I’m not bettering nobody by me playing right. I know what I can do on the left, and so that’s how I felt,” he said.

“I’m definitely a better left player than a right player without a doubt. I think that’s what it came down to. We had the exit meetings, and it was like, ‘Hey, we know you want to play left, and I think we’re gonna just release you, give you a shot to go play left somewhere, and you’ll be a starter somewhere else.” I was like, ‘You know what? I think we both can agree on that.’ We went our separate ways, and left on a good foot that way.”

Ivey takes no satisfaction in the struggles of his former team, which dropped to 0-8 on Friday night with a 42-20 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He’s surprised by Ottawa’s record and feels for those still in the building.

“It’s a good group of guys in there. They work hard. They come in, and they watch the film. They do the extra work,” he said. “Unfortunate stuff happens, but like they said when I was there, you’re just one play away. They’ll figure it out.”

The Apopka, Fla., native’s other former club has had a much different experience in 2026, as the Elks have rocketed to the top of the West Division with a 6-2 start to the season. Though he won’t say it outright, Ivey’s demeanour betrays the fact that that involuntary departure wounded him more deeply, understandably so given the time he’d spent in Green and Gold.

“I loved being in Edmonton. I’d been there for four years and got a bunch of good friends there and stuff,” he said. “It’s kind of a shock, but I didn’t let it keep me down. It’s just the game. Everybody’s got their guys and can’t be mad at them for that.”

Ivey appeared to be a cornerstone piece for the Elks after his all-star campaign in 2024, establishing himself as an elite run blocker and a high-level blindside protector. PFF credited him with just 28 pressures allowed that year and no sacks surrendered, resulting in an overall grade of 75.9.

Major organizational changes ensued that offseason, and Ivey survived the initial locker room purge by incoming general manager Ed Hervey. However, his play fell off significantly, as he allowed 46 pressures and nine sacks in 2025. Though there was another year remaining on his contract, the writing was on the wall once the Elks went out and acquired a pair of American tackles, Brendan Bordner and Jordan Murray, both of whom had played under Hervey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ivey was formally released a few days after those signings became official. Notably, Edmonton’s outspoken GM did not deliver the news personally to the veteran, choosing to have an assistant do it.

“I didn’t talk to Ed when it happened. I never had a conversation with Ed about the whole thing, and I don’t blame him for that,” Ivey said. “I think it was just that I’d been there for so long, and he came from Hamilton. I think he just wanted his guys in the building, and I can’t blame him for that. When new coaching staffs come in, they bring their guys in. They don’t keep the old coaching staff. He had those guys before in Hamilton, and he trusts them; he knows them. That was his decision to move on.”

The six-foot-six, 335-pound blocker has taken all the recent changes in stride and is excited to have found a new team in Vancouver.

“It’s adversity. I think everybody’s faced adversity in their life, and it’s just a matter of how you deal with it,” Ivey said. “Dealing with it the right way, and biting some bullets here and there, and just moving on, having the right mindset. That’s all. It’s just unfortunate circumstances, and don’t let that be the end for you.”

Ironically, it was the release of right tackle Dejon Allen and the subsequent injury to his replacement Josh Donovan that created Ivey’s opportunity in B.C. For now, he’ll get up to speed on the practice roster and won’t dress in Week 10, but could be the next man up in the event of another injury or if inexperienced starter Tyran Walker-Hunt falters.

Left tackle Kory Woodruff is banged up, but the Lions have also opted to start four Americans up front for much of this season, which means that Ivey could be asked to slot in anywhere besides centre. He’s willing to show a bit more flexibility in his new uniform, though he won’t deny that he still has a preference.

“I played a little bit of guard back in the day in college. If they ask me to do it, I’ll do it,” he said. “I’m not going to say I’m just exclusively a tackle, but if I had to pick, it would be only tackle. But I’ll hop in and play guard, whatever you need. That’s what I do.”

The B.C. Lions (2-5) host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-5) on Saturday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions beat Winnipeg 35-19 at Princess Auto Stadium last week, while the Ticats lost 44-20 at home to the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Today's Games Saturday, August 8

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Saskatchewan Roughriders chop Redblacks with second-half buzzsaw (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

JC Abbott

Corey Mace wouldn’t let Trevor Harris ‘brush off’ 40,000 career passing yards milestone

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: three favourites worth betting in Week 10

Martez Ivey

B.C. Lions

New B.C. tackle Martez Ivey details ‘mutual’ departure from Redblacks, ‘shock’ release by Elks

B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke, four other starters officially return for B.C. Lions against Hamilton

Edmonton Elks

Montreal Alouettes down four starting defenders against Edmonton Elks

Nick Anderson

Edmonton Elks

Nick Anderson, David Beard returning for Edmonton Elks against Montreal

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders were ‘hanging on by fumes’ ahead of fatal third-down stop in Toronto: Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders gave away victory to the Argos

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Corey Mace wouldn’t let Trevor Harris ‘brush off’ 40,000 career passing yards milestone

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders chop Redblacks with second-half buzzsaw (& other thoughts)

Matt Jaworski

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back Matt Jaworski

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation awards: the best and worst of Week 9

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

First-round CFL draft pick Jonathan Denis to make first start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly won’t become ‘Checkdown Charlie’ after second four-interception performance of 2026

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts pull out win over Stampeders despite turnover woes (& seven other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks rolled by Riders in Regina (& 10 other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 10

Montreal Alouettes

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Montreal Alouettes

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: three favourites worth betting in Week 10

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash

Ottawa Redblacks

Grudge match confirmed: Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting Dru Brown against Ottawa Redblacks

A football player in a light blue uniform with the number 12 prepares to throw the ball during a game.

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly expresses frustration with Toronto Argonauts’ ‘unprecedented’ road schedule, FIFA World Cup displacement

Edmonton Elks

‘We’re past those dark days’: Edmonton Elks celebrate increased attendance after ‘ugly’ win

Montreal Alouettes

Former CFL player Spencer Moore pleads guilty to intimate partner violence

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ Darnell Sankey fined for hit that injured Toronto QB Chad Kelly

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions: Nathan Rourke going to miss ‘weeks rather than months’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘I don’t know who we are right now’: Brady Oliveira concerned Winnipeg Blue Bombers lack offensive identity

Chad Kelly

Betting News

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Chad Kelly complaints can lead to Toronto Argonauts cover

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

RCMP: Riders’ Jayden Dalke drove wrong way before fatal crash, had alcohol and cannabis in vehicle

News

Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston meets with group behind Halifax stadium proposal

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks bring back Lewis Ward, add one other

Edmonton Elks

Mark Kilam dedicates Edmonton Elks’ victory to ‘CFL schedule makers’ after trio of short weeks

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly not expected to miss time for Toronto Argonauts: report

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

Elks Fans Crowd Commonwealth

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks open upper bowl for first time since 2023, over 30k fans expected against Riders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories