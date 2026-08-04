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Canadian Kurtis Rourke competing for third QB spot with San Francisco 49ers

Photo courtesy: Terrell Lloyd/San Francisco 49ers.

After spending his rookie NFL season on the non-football injured list and earning over $625,000 USD in the process, Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke has worked himself back to full health for 2026 training camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kurtis is what we thought he was as far as the size, the mental strengths he has and his ability to throw the football. He’s gotta keep stacking days and getting better,” offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak told the media.

Last August, Rourke was placed on the NFI list, a designation meant for players who are unable to participate in on-field activities due to health issues or injuries that weren’t sustained during NFL games or practices. In his case, he suffered a torn ACL during his final NCAA season at Indiana University.

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The 25-year-old Oakville, Ont. native is competing with Adrian Martinez for the third-string QB job behind franchise man Brock Purdy and backup Mac Jones.

A lot of learning opportunities, being able to be out there, being in meetings, and then being able to actually practice and get those reps and get my feet wet in the NFL. It’s been awesome. It’s always easier, especially for me, to be out there and learn from mistakes and get out there and learn on the field,” Rourke told TSN.

I’m grateful to be here. I know that everyone on the field is special talent-wise, and so I gotta be able to put it all together. Being able to see those guys and grow as a quarterback room, that’s more important. We’re all building for being the best team that we can when the regular season starts. I’m trying to do the best I can, learn every single day, get better and then whatever happens, I’m grateful.”

Rourke was taken in the seventh round, 227th overall, during the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the first Canadian quarterback selected by an NFL team since Jesse Palmer in 2001. San Francisco kept two quarterbacks on the active roster after training camp last season, Purdy and Jones, while Martinez was on the practice squad for most of the season, except for a month-and-a-half when he was promoted to the active roster and a short stint with the New York Jets.

“The competition between those guys is going to be all camp. To me, that’s going to emerge through the preseason games. That’s when those guys are going to get the most of their reps is in preseason; they’re going to play a lot. That battle, that competition, will play itself out; whoever plays the best is probably going to end up winning that battle,” Kubiak said.

“It’s been circled for sure because it’ll be a great opportunity, a great test to get out there and get hit again. Be in game action again. I think it’s been almost two years, so I’m excited to finally get out there, play with the team and play with the guys,” Rourke said.

The 49ers open the preseason at home on Thursday, August 13, against the Tennessee Titans. Then travel to Los Angeles on Thursday, August 20, to take on the Chargers and go to Las Vegas on Thursday, August 27, to play the Raiders.

Next Game Thursday, August 6

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