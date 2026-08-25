Tomi Swick, Matthew Good to play Labour Day Classic halftime show in Hamilton

Photo: Tomi Swick/Facebook

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have unveiled some key game day details for their upcoming Labour Day Classic against the Toronto Argonauts.

Juno Award-winning Hamilton singer-songwriter Tomi Swick will play the halftime show, which will also feature an appearance from four-time Juno Award-winning artist Matthew Good, the frontman of the Matthew Good Band.

The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. EDT, a full two hours before kickoff. Born in the Eighties, a local party band, will perform pregame.

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The Tiger-Cats will also honour Greg Marshall as the Alumnus of Distinction before the game.

The 67-year-old retired late last year as one of the most decorated coaches in U Sports history, winning four Vanier Cups, 20 Yates Cups, and three U Sports Coach of the Year awards. The native of Guelph, Ont. spent three seasons as the head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and was named the CFL Coach of the Year in 2004.

Though the game has not yet sold out, the Tiger-Cats have indicated it is expected to reach capacity.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Purolator Tackle Hunger initiative. Last year, volunteers collected 253,924 pounds of food for Hamilton Food Share through the Labour Day Classic Game Day Food Drive and other food drives throughout the season.

This will be the third and final meeting between Hamilton and Toronto during the regular-season. The teams split the two previous meetings, with the Tiger-Cats winning 24-23 at Hamilton Stadium in Week 7 and the Argonauts winning 39-20 this past week at BMO Field.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (4-6) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 29 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 39-20 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders were on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS2, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.