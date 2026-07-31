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Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

Photo courtesy: Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot has surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark, tying a CFL record in the process.

The Delta, B.C., native accomplished the feat on a five-yard catch with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Montreal’s 34-13 over Ottawa in Week 9. It capped a nine-catch, 184-yard performance from the star pass catcher.

Philpot and the Alouettes were playing just their eighth game of the season, placing the milestone in rarefied air. No player in CFL history has ever crossed the 1,000-yard mark in fewer games, with Hal Patterson in 1956 and Terry Greer in 1983 being the only other receivers to match that pace. Both of those players are American, making Philpot the fastest Canadian ever to 1,000 yards.

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The 26-year-old has never previously reached 1,000 yards in his five-year CFL career. He put up 779 yards in nine games in 2024 and 839 yards in 12 games last season, but was derailed by injuries.

Philpot has now amassed 64 receptions for 1,023 yards and four touchdowns — career highs in the first two categories. He is averaging 127.8 yards per game, which puts him on pace for 2,301 yards this season.

Allen Pitts set the CFL’s all-time receiving yardage record in 1994 with the Calgary Stampeders, when he caught 126 passes for 2,036 yards and 21 touchdowns. Patterson owns the Alouettes franchise record from that 1956 season, putting up 1,914 receiving yards in 14 games. The best receiving season ever by a Canadian came in 1967 when Terry Evanshen made 96 catches for 1,662 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Philpot is already well on his way to shattering all of those marks, despite the fact that Montreal has yet to reach the halfway point of the season.

The Alouettes (7-1) will return to the field on Saturday, August 8, when they’ll host the West Division-leading Edmonton Elks.

Next Game Thursday, August 6

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