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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo Levi Mitchell undergoes ankle surgery, Hamilton Tiger-Cats expect ‘full recovery’

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats expect Bo Levi Mitchell to make a full recovery after undergoing ankle surgery on Monday morning.

“Bo Levi Mitchell underwent successful ankle surgery this morning and is in good spirits. We expect him to make a full recovery,” wrote Tiger-Cats president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer in a statement.

“His focus now turns to the rehabilitation process, which he will approach with the same drive he has shown throughout his career. The support for Bo has been tremendous all around, especially from our incredible fanbase. We look forward to seeing Bo back on the field in Black and Gold.”

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The 36-year-old was carted off the field early in the third quarter during Hamilton’s 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday. His left foot appeared to get caught under defensive lineman Jake Ceresna during a sack and had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Mitchell received a standing ovation from the crowd in Hamilton as he left the field, raising his fist to the fans and offering a thumbs up. He took to social media on Monday morning to thank everyone for their support and commit to returning to the field as soon as possible.

The native of Katy, Texas got off to a hot start through four regular-season games, completing 78.2 percent of his passes for 1,107 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception.

It remains unclear if there’s a timeline for Mitchell to return from surgery. Head coach Scott Milanovich will likely not speak to the media again until Wednesday as the team begins its preparation for Week 6.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) on Sunday, July 12 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during which Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off in an ambulance, while the Roughriders beat the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 27-22.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.

Next Game Thursday, July 9

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