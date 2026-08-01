Ottawa Redblacks fire William Fields, move Jeff Reinebold to defensive coordinator

Photo courtesy: Ottawa Redblacks.

The Ottawa Redblacks have fired defensive coordinator William Fields.

“Today we relieved Will Fields of his coaching duties. These decisions are always difficult. Will is a quality coach and an even better person and we want to thank him for his contributions to the Redblacks organization over the past two seasons. We wish him all the best,” head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie said in a statement.

Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Davis Alexander completed 22-of-30 passes for 420 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 34-13 blowout win over the Redblacks on Friday night at TD Place in Week 9.

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Through seven regular season games in 2026 and an 0-7 start, Ottawa allowed 247 points, which was the most in the CFL. The Redblacks entered Week 8 ranked last in the following defensive categories: offensive points allowed per game (34.5), rush yards per game (123.2), sacks (8), and forced fumbles (0).

The 48-year-old Fields was hired in the nation’s capital entering the 2025 CFL season. He started his coaching career at Simon Fraser University in 2014 (defensive backs) and moved into the three-down league in 2015. The McKeesport, Pa. native has spent time with the B.C. Lions (assistant defensive backs), Montreal Alouettes (assistant defensive backs), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (defensive and special teams assistant and defensive backs coach), Edmonton Elks (assistant defensive backs coach) and Toronto Argonauts (secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator).

The five-foot-eight, 175-pound defensive back played six seasons in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning one Grey Cup in 2001. He recorded 223 total tackles, 38 pass knockdowns, 13 interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one sack over 87 career regular season games.

According to the team, Jeff Reinebold will take over as defensive coordinator and Nate Taylor will take over as special teams coordinator.