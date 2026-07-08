Connect with us

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Jake Dolegala against Saskatchewan

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will start Jake Dolegala at quarterback against the Saskatchewan Roughriders this week, head coach Scott Milanovich told the media on Wednesday.

“(Dolegala) just has more experience with what we’re doing right now,” said Milanovich. “My hope when we brought Tre (Ford) in was that he could kinda learn from Bo (Levi Mitchell) for a year, and then if Bo chose to retire — I know there was talk of that last season — that he’d be ready to compete next year. I just think Jake has a little bit more experience with what we’re doing right now.”

Ford came into the game first after Mitchell was carted off the field early in the third quarter on Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. completed three-of-seven pass attempts for 12 yards and one interception. He was also limited along the ground, rushing once for one yard.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Dolegala also took a few reps, throwing two incompletions and taking one sack. According to Milanovich, Dolegala’s play-style being similar to Mitchell’s was not part of his decision regarding who will start this week.

Mitchell underwent ankle surgery on Monday, ruling him out for the foreseeable future. It’s also possible he’ll miss the rest of the year, though Milanovich indicated that remains unclear.

“Whether it’s a season-ending injury or not, I think it’s gonna be close, but I don’t have a firm timeframe,” he said.

Dolegala dressed for 13 regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats in 2025 in a depth role behind Mitchell and Taylor Powell, who left for the Edmonton Elks in free agency. He didn’t attempt any passes but was active at times in short-yardage, rushing 22 times for 50 yards and one touchdown.

“(Dolegala) is big, strong. He has more mobility than you might think, big arm. He’s had a history of getting hot in games, and he can push the ball down the field,” said Milanovich.

“He’s had experience, he’s played well in this league, he’s had big games. He has experience playing in this stadium. There’s a number of good qualities that we like in Jake.”

Dolegala first broke into the CFL in 2022 as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The native of Hamburg, N.Y. spent two seasons with the team, completing 63.0 percent of his passes for 2,795 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He made 10 starts, posting a 2-8 record.

The six-foot-seven, 242-pound passer spent the first part of the 2024 season with the B.C. Lions, throwing for 158 yards and losing his only start. He was released in August after Nathan Rourke returned to B.C. following a stint in the NFL and signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he dressed for five regular-season games in a depth role.

The 29-year-old was a collegiate standout at Central Connecticut and spent the entire 2019 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, though he didn’t dress for any regular-season games. He had subsequent NFL stints with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, and Miami Dolphins.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) on Sunday, July 12 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during which Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off in an ambulance, while the Roughriders beat the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 27-22.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.

Next Game Thursday, July 9

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran CFL quarterback Jarret Doege

John Hodge

Tyson Philpot off to best-ever start by CFL receiver

JC Abbott

‘Canada Shore’ reality TV stars rub B.C. Lions wrong way at Kelowna practice

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

Vernon Adams Jr.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 5

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Toronto Argonauts get exposed

Edmonton Elks

Tyron Vrede to make Edmonton Elks debut against Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin swallowed by Lions as Edmonton Elks suffer first defeat (& seven other thoughts)

Charleston Hughes

Calgary Stampeders

Charleston Hughes selected for Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign former NFL draft pick BoPete Keyes

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Tommy Stevens closes out scrappy Saskatchewan Roughriders win in Ottawa (& other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 27-22 win over Ottawa

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea: Taylor Elgersma ‘took care of the football’ for Blue Bombers, ‘handled himself very well’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Taylor Elgersma, Winnipeg Blue Bombers overcome Collaros injury to beat Hamilton (& nine other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Jake Dolegala against Saskatchewan

Jarret Doege

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran CFL quarterback Jarret Doege

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign two, release one

Toronto Argonauts

Ryan Hunter, Cameron Judge miss practice with Toronto Argonauts

Jeremy Lucien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks to start Jeremy Lucien for Bennett Williams against Elks

Ottawa Redblacks

‘If that happens again, he won’t be here’: Ryan Dinwiddie rips Redblacks punter for missed tackle

Montreal Alouettes

Tyson Philpot off to best-ever start by CFL receiver

Terry Wilson

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign QB Terry Wilson, two others

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts unconcerned by sideline spat between Chad Kelly, Mike Miller in Montreal

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes release kicker Lewis Ward

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders defend crown on banner day

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions run out of options, drop opener to Riders (& 11 other thoughts)

Justin Rankin

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 1

Cory McDiarmid

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions fire special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid

Corey Mace Rolan Milligan Jr.

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Argos-Alouettes total, B.C. Lions underdogs against Riders

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: juicy Lions-Ticats bets, Riders-Stampeders total

Wynton McManis

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Wynton McManis talked to Saskatchewan Roughriders, other teams in CFL free agency

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

Justin McInnis

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions star Justin McInnis ‘almost stopped playing’ after misuse by Saskatchewan Roughriders

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories