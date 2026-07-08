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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign former NFL draft pick BoPete Keyes

Photo: Cleveland Browns. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back BoPete Keyes, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old recently attended training camp with the Montreal Alouettes but was released among final roster cuts. He remained a free agent until the Stampeders came calling.

The six-foot-one, 202-pound defender was a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the team, dressing for eight regular-season games and recording eight total tackles with one start.

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The native of Laurel, Miss. was waived by Kansas City at the conclusion of the 2021 season and his rights were claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. He dressed for four regular-season games with the team and made one tackle before being released, then dressed for one regular-season game with the Chicago Bears.

Keyes had stints with the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns in 2022 and 2023 but never appeared in another regular-season NFL game. He was a member of the San Antonio Brahmas in 2024 and 2025.

According to Spotrac, he earned just under $1.5 million USD playing in the NFL.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-2) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 11 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a 58-36 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Alouettes were on bye last week.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

Next Game Thursday, July 9

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