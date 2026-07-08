Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran CFL quarterback Jarret Doege

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterback Jarret Doege following Bo Levi Mitchell’s lower body injury and subsequent ankle surgery.

The 28-year-old had been a free agent since the B.C. Lions released him among the team’s final training camp cuts on May 31.

Doege signed with the Leos on May 15 after he was released by the Toronto Argonauts. He dressed in 18 regular-season games for the Argos last season while making three starts, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 905 yards with four touchdowns versus seven interceptions. The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer was released by Toronto on May 12 among mid-training camp roster cutdowns.

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Doege spent 2023 and 2024 with the Edmonton Elks, suiting up for 20 regular-season games. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 593 yards with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions while rushing eight times for 23 yards. The Lubbock, Texas native started one game for the Elks, a 26-7 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks in 2023.

The younger brother of former CFL quarterback Seth Doege finished his collegiate career at Troy University in 2022 following stints at Bowling Green (2017-2018) and West Virginia (2019-2021). In total, he threw for 11,069 yards with 84 touchdowns and 37 interceptions over 53 career NCAA games.

The signing has come after Mitchell went down with a long-term injury in Hamilton’s 14-13 loss against Winnipeg in Week 5. Canadian Tre Ford completed three-of-seven passes for 12 yards with one interception, while American Jake Dolegala failed to complete a pass on his two attempts.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) on Sunday, July 12 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during which Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off in an ambulance, while the Roughriders beat the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 27-22.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.