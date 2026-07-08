Ottawa Redblacks to start Jeremy Lucien for Bennett Williams against Elks

Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Ottawa Redblacks have chosen Jeremy Lucien to start in place of the injured Bennett Williams against the Edmonton Elks on Thursday. The team released its official depth chart on Wednesday morning.

Lucien dressed for the team’s first three regular-season games, making one start at field-side halfback. He recorded 10 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles before being moved to the practice roster ahead of last week’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 26-year-old native of Moore Township, Pa. finished his collegiate career at Vanderbilt University before stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Calgary Stampeders. He didn’t dress for his first professional regular-season game until 2026.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Williams is out for the season with a torn Achilles, head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie told the media this week. The 27-year-old started Ottawa’s first four regular-season games at boundary halfback, recording 12 defensive tackles and five special teams tackles.

Lucien will start in place of Williams at boundary halfback.

Ottawa has also promoted Binjimen Victor to the active roster and listed him as a starter at field-side wideout. Kalil Pimpleton, the incumbent starter, remains on the roster as a backup and return specialist. Victor started against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 4 and made two receptions for 32 yards.

The Redblacks have also moved linebackers Michael Brodrique (leg) and Jamie Pettway (knee), and defensive back Scott Hutter (ribs) to the six-game injured list. Canadian receiver Ethan Jordan, who was a late addition to the active roster last week, has been moved to the practice roster.

In corresponding moves, the team has promoted linebackers Josh Connors and Benjamin Dobson to the active roster. Connors was an eighth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier, while Dobson was a fifth-round pick out of Calgary. Connors has made one defensive tackle and one special teams tackle through three games this year, while this will mark Dobson’s regular-season debut.

Eric Cumberbatch, who signed back with Ottawa this week after being cut last month, will also dress in a depth role at defensive back.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-4) will visit the Edmonton Elks (3-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday, July 9 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a 27-22 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Elks suffered their first loss of the season against the B.C. Lions in Kelowna.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Check out our Ontario sportsbook page here.