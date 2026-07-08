Connect with us

Calgary Stampeders

Charleston Hughes selected for Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Charleston Hughes
Photo courtesy: Calgary Stampeders/David Moll.

Charleston Hughes has been selected for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made on Wednesday with a video of Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace delivering the news to Hughes (see below). The two men spent eight years together with the Calgary Stampeders, including six as teammates and two as a player and coach.

After receiving the news, Hughes threw his head back and laughed. He then yelled, “It’s about time!”

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The six-foot-one, 246-pound defender played 202 regular-season CFL games with the Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Toronto Argonauts. He recorded 519 defensive tackles, 136 sacks, 39 special teams tackles, 19 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns.

Hughes was an eight-time All-West Division selection, six-time All-CFL selection, and two-time Grey Cup champion. He led the CFL in sacks four times and ranks fifth on the all-time leaderboard.

The native of Saginaw, Mich. last played in 2022 and officially announced his retirement in 2023.

“Charleston is an all-timer,” said Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “He left it all out on the field every game and nobody played harder than him. It’s a well-deserved honour for Charleston to go into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.”

Hughes is the third member of the 2026 Canadian Football Hall of Fame class to be unveiled thus far, alongside Brandon Banks and Sean Millington.

Next Game Thursday, July 9

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran CFL quarterback Jarret Doege

John Hodge

Tyson Philpot off to best-ever start by CFL receiver

JC Abbott

‘Canada Shore’ reality TV stars rub B.C. Lions wrong way at Kelowna practice

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

Vernon Adams Jr.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 5

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Toronto Argonauts get exposed

Edmonton Elks

Tyron Vrede to make Edmonton Elks debut against Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin swallowed by Lions as Edmonton Elks suffer first defeat (& seven other thoughts)

Charleston Hughes

Calgary Stampeders

Charleston Hughes selected for Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign former NFL draft pick BoPete Keyes

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Tommy Stevens closes out scrappy Saskatchewan Roughriders win in Ottawa (& other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 27-22 win over Ottawa

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea: Taylor Elgersma ‘took care of the football’ for Blue Bombers, ‘handled himself very well’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Taylor Elgersma, Winnipeg Blue Bombers overcome Collaros injury to beat Hamilton (& nine other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Jake Dolegala against Saskatchewan

Jarret Doege

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran CFL quarterback Jarret Doege

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign two, release one

Toronto Argonauts

Ryan Hunter, Cameron Judge miss practice with Toronto Argonauts

Jeremy Lucien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks to start Jeremy Lucien for Bennett Williams against Elks

Ottawa Redblacks

‘If that happens again, he won’t be here’: Ryan Dinwiddie rips Redblacks punter for missed tackle

Montreal Alouettes

Tyson Philpot off to best-ever start by CFL receiver

Terry Wilson

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign QB Terry Wilson, two others

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts unconcerned by sideline spat between Chad Kelly, Mike Miller in Montreal

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes release kicker Lewis Ward

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders defend crown on banner day

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions run out of options, drop opener to Riders (& 11 other thoughts)

Justin Rankin

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 1

Cory McDiarmid

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions fire special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid

Corey Mace Rolan Milligan Jr.

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Argos-Alouettes total, B.C. Lions underdogs against Riders

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: juicy Lions-Ticats bets, Riders-Stampeders total

Wynton McManis

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Wynton McManis talked to Saskatchewan Roughriders, other teams in CFL free agency

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

Justin McInnis

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions star Justin McInnis ‘almost stopped playing’ after misuse by Saskatchewan Roughriders

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories