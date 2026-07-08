Charleston Hughes selected for Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Photo courtesy: Calgary Stampeders/David Moll.

Charleston Hughes has been selected for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made on Wednesday with a video of Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace delivering the news to Hughes (see below). The two men spent eight years together with the Calgary Stampeders, including six as teammates and two as a player and coach.

After receiving the news, Hughes threw his head back and laughed. He then yelled, “It’s about time!”

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The six-foot-one, 246-pound defender played 202 regular-season CFL games with the Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Toronto Argonauts. He recorded 519 defensive tackles, 136 sacks, 39 special teams tackles, 19 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns.

Hughes was an eight-time All-West Division selection, six-time All-CFL selection, and two-time Grey Cup champion. He led the CFL in sacks four times and ranks fifth on the all-time leaderboard.

The native of Saginaw, Mich. last played in 2022 and officially announced his retirement in 2023.

“Charleston is an all-timer,” said Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “He left it all out on the field every game and nobody played harder than him. It’s a well-deserved honour for Charleston to go into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.”

Hughes is the third member of the 2026 Canadian Football Hall of Fame class to be unveiled thus far, alongside Brandon Banks and Sean Millington.