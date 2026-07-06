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Toronto Argonauts

Ryan Hunter, Cameron Judge miss practice with Toronto Argonauts

Photo: Raphael Williams-Claudio/RWC Photography/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Toronto Argonauts were without two key starters in practice due to injury on Monday, as per the team’s official report.

Offensive lineman Ryan Hunter was a non-participant due to a knee injury, while veteran linebacker Cameron Judge was unable to participate because of a head injury.

Hunter is the team’s starter at left guard, helping anchor an offensive line that has allowed seven sacks over four regular-season games.

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The 31-year-old native of North Bay, Ont. has played 56 regular-season games over five seasons with the Argonauts, earning two All-CFL selections, winning two Grey Cups, and earning the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in 2024.

The Argonauts have been forced to shuffle their offensive line with Kendall Randolph and Dakoda Shepley on the six-game injured list. Peter Nicastro was moved from centre to right guard to replace Shepley, with rookie Domenico Piazza taking over the starting role at centre.

Judge has made four starts at weak-side linebacker to begin the year, recording 11 defensive tackles and four special teams tackles.

The six-foot-one, 230-pound defender was originally a first-round pick in the 2017 CFL Draft, and has since made 446 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, 18 sacks, nine forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and two touchdowns over 122 regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Argonauts, and Calgary Stampeders.

Judge was named the West Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2019 and All-CFL in 2022.

The Argonauts were also without receiver Makai Polk (personal), while defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield (adductor) and strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett (shoulder) were limited participants.

Canadian receiver Nolan Ulm, who has yet to make his regular-season debut since being taken in the fourth round of the 2026 CFL Draft, was a full participant.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-2) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-2) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 10 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 58-36 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Blue Bombers overcame an injury to Zach Collaros to narrowly beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Next Game Thursday, July 9

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