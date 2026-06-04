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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ticats legend Brandon Banks surprised with Canadian Football Hall of Fame selection during CFL season-opener

Photo courtesy: CFL.

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks has been named as the first member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Banks was in attendance at Hamilton Stadium for Thursday’s CFL season opener, where he was being honoured as the Ticats’ Alumnus of Distinction after signing a one-day contract to retire with the team earlier this week. Instead, TSN carried the announcement live as Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall surprised the 38-year-old with the news that he is being enshrined later this year.

Banks played for Hamilton from 2013 to 2021 as a receiver and return specialist, becoming one of the most impactful players in franchise history. He last played in 2022 as a member of the Toronto Argonauts, when he helped them beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

The native of Raleigh, N.C. remains the Hamilton’s all-time franchise leader in kickoff return yards (3,773), punt return yards (3,049), missed field goal return yards (779), and missed field goal return touchdowns (five). He also ranks second in total touchdowns (62), combined yards (13,686), and punt return touchdowns (seven).

Banks was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2019, the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2015, a four-time All-CFL selection, and a six-time All-East Division selection.

“His numbers and accolades speak for themselves, but it’s Brandon’s lasting impact on the game that has earned him a place in history,” CFHOF executive director Eric Noivo said in a statement. “His breathtaking speed defined him, but we’ll always be in awe of his passion, determination and drive.”

The remainder of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 has yet to be announced and will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The group will be officially inducted at the annual Hall of Fame Game when the Montreal Alouettes visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 18.

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