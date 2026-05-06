The CFL’s highest-paid receivers in 2026

Photo courtesy: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

The CFL is a passing league, but every throw must be caught. Elite receivers are making more money than ever before north of the border, signing some genuinely eye-popping contracts over the past couple of years.

3DownNation will be unveiling the CFL’s highest-paid players from each position group. We’ve already covered quarterbacks, running backs, and fullbacks; don’t forget to check back over the coming days for the rest.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1) Keon Hatcher Sr., B.C. Lions (A)

Hard money: $287,500

Maximum value: $318,500

It took a while for Hatcher to get paid like the two-time All-CFL receiver he is, but this deal made up for lost time with a $125,000 signing bonus. In addition to a $122,800 salary, he’ll take home $14,700 for housing and $25,000 in off-the-cap marketing money.

The 31-year-old also has some very attainable incentives, including $10,000 for playing his first snap of the year, $5,000 if he suits up for 15 games, and $555.55 for every game in which he plays at least 51 percent of the offensive snaps. Nathan Rourke’s top target will receive another $1,000 for a divisional All-CFL selection, $2,000 for league honours, and $3,000 for a Most Outstanding Player win.

2) Sam Emilus, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $285,000

Maximum value: $291,000

The reigning Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian got paid this offseason despite missing a large portion of last season with injury, cashing in with a $110,000 signing bonus. Emilus will earn a $139,700 salary, $15,300 for housing, a $10,000 travel allowance, and $10,000 in marketing. The 28-year-old’s only incentives are standard fare tied to end-of-year recognition — $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection, $2,000 for being All-CFL, and $3,000 for winning Most Outstanding Player.

3) Tyson Philpot, Montreal Alouettes (N)

Hard money: $275,000

Maximum value: $284,500

Philpot’s compensation reflects how highly valued he is in Montreal. The 25-year-old received a $100,000 signing bonus in December and will take home $119,580 in salary, $15,420 in housing, $20,000 in marketing, and $10,000 each for travel and training this season. His incentives include $1,500 for a divisional all-star nod, $3,000 for an All-CFL selection, and $5,000 for winning Most Outstanding Player.

4) Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $263,700

Maximum value: $275,700

Lawler is arguably the CFL’s most dangerous mismatch, so it’s unsurprising to see him near the top of this list yet again. The 31-year-old took home a $50,000 signing bonus in February and will earn $193,280 in salary, $15,420 in housing, $2,500 in marketing, and a $2,500 travel allowance. The two-time All-CFL target will make another $500 for every game he plays at least 51 percent of Hamilton’s offensive snaps, and could receive $3,000 for a Most Outstanding award in any category.

5) Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $255,000

Maximum value: $261,000

The Lions are the first team to double dip on this list, as their top Canadian target has already collected a $100,000 offseason bonus and he will receive another $25,000 for reporting to training camp. McInnis’ salary will come to $116,000 this year, plus $14,000 for housing. The 29-year-old also has standard escalating award and all-star bonuses in his contract, totalling up to $6,000.

6) Nic Demski, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Hard money: $240,000

Maximum value: $255,000

Sticking in Winnipeg hasn’t come with a hometown discount for Demski, as his latest deal came with a $65,000 signing bonus. The 32-year-old will make $150,000 in salary, plus another $25,000 in marketing. He can also make another $1,000 for a sixth career divisional all-star nod, $2,000 for his first All-CFL selection, and $2,000 each for becoming a divisional finalist in up to three major award categories, with an equivalent bonus for winning each award.

7) Tim White, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $222,000

Maximum value: $236,000

White may have been deemed expendable in Hamilton, but he remained highly prized by the Bombers, who lured him in with a $75,000 signing bonus. The 31-year-old will make $117,000 in salary, $15,000 in housing, and $15,000 in marketing. The four-time all-star will get $1,000 each for a divisional all-star and All-CFL selection, plus $2,000 in incentives for being a finalist or winning up to three Most Outstanding awards.

8) KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $215,000

Maximum value: $220,000

The native of East Palo Alto, Calif. was rewarded for his first career all-star selection with a $65,000 signing bonus. The 29-year-old will also earn $124,700 in salary, $15,300 in housing, $5,000 in marketing, and a $5,000 travel allowance. He can potentially take home another $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection, $2,000 for being named All-CFL, and $2,000 for winning Most Outstanding Player.

9) Austin Mack, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $211,000

Maximum value: $227,000

The Elks clearly believe Mack can get back to the promise he showed in his rookie year, luring him in with a $25,000 signing bonus and another $25,000 bonus once he reports to training camp. The 28-year-old will also earn $121,000 in salary, $15,000 in housing, $15,000 in marketing, and a $10,000 travel allowance. Mack will make an additional $500 each time he plays at least half of Edmonton’s offensive snaps in a game, $1,000 if he finishes top three league-wide in yards and/or touchdowns, and $5,000 in awards incentives.

10) Justin Hardy, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $210,000

Maximum value: $217,000

The 34-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and received a $60,000 signing bonus on his latest deal. The three-time all-star will collect $124,600 in salary in 2026, plus another $15,400 for housing, $5,000 in marketing, and a $5,000 travel allowance. He can also earn up to $6,000 total in standard escalating award and all-star bonuses, plus $1,000 if he reaches 1,000 receiving yards for a fourth straight year.

11) Dejon Brissett, Calgary Stampeders (N)

Hard money: $208,000

Maximum value: $227,000

Calgary’s replacement for Damien Alford most certainly isn’t coming in at the same rookie price tag, as it took a $50,000 signing bonus to entice Brissett in free agency. The former second-overall draft pick will also make $130,000 in salary, $15,000 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, and a $3,000 travel allowance. The 29-year-old will collect $555.55 for every game he plays and $3,000 after nine games on the active roster, plus $6,000 in possible awards incentives.

12) Eugene Lewis, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $205,000

Maximum value: $212,000

Does an $85,000 signing bonus make you a superstar? We’d like to think so, and so does Lewis. The 33-year-old will make $90,000 in salary this year, plus $15,000 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, and a $5,000 travel allowance. He can also collect up to $6,000 in standard escalating award and all-star incentives, plus another $1,000 for surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in his career.

13) Reggie Begelton, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $191,000

Maximum value: $199,000

After missing most of last season with injury, Begelton quietly renegotiated his contract in January. He received a $50,oo0 signing bonus in order to reduce his salary to $100,000, though he will still earn $15,000 in housing, $19,000 in marketing, a $4,000 training allowance, and a $3,000 travel allowance. The 32-year-old will make $222.22 every game he plays more than half of Calgary’s offensive snaps, and up to $4,000 in awards incentives.

14) Kaion Julien-Grant, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $190,000

Maximum value: $203,000

Julien-Grant received a $40,000 signing bonus in November, plus another $10,000 on February 1. The 29-year-old Toronto native is due $110,000 in salary, $15,000 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, and a $5,000 travel allowance. The St. FX product is slated to get another $10,000 after his first snap of the year, with incentives of $1,000 and $2,000, respectively, for each tier of all-star selection.

15) Tyler Snead, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $185,000

Maximum value: $188,000

The five-foot-seven, 172-pound speedster collected a $35,000 signing bonus this offseason. He’s slated to earn $99,580 in salary, $15,420 for housing, $15,000 in marketing, a $15,000 travel allowance, and a $5,000 training allowance. The 26-year-old can also make $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection and $2,000 if he is named All-CFL.

16) Kiondre Smith, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $180,000

Maximum value: $191,000

Smith crossed the thousand-yard mark for the first time last year and received a $25,000 offseason bonus just a couple of months later. The 26-year-old is scheduled to earn $130,300 in salary, with an additional $14,700 in housing and $10,000 in marketing. The Guelph product will make $5,000 after dressing for a single game, with another $6,000 available in standard escalating award and all-star incentives.

17) Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $174,000

Maximum value: $210,000

After a few injury-plagued seasons, Schaffer-Baker’s deal is understandably among the most incentive heavy on this list, though he did get a $50,000 bonus to sign it. He’ll earn $94,700 in salary, $15,300 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, and a $4,000 travel allowance. The 28-year-old can also make $1,000 each time he plays at least 51 percent of Saskatchewan’s offensive snaps, with further lump sums of $5,000 dollars after 12 and 15 games on the active roster. Schaffer-Baker has an additional $8,000 available in awards and statistical incentives.

18) Jalen Philpot, Calgary Stampeders (N)

Hard money: $170,000

Maximum value: $196,000

Jalen may not be the highest-paid Philpot in the CFL, but he’s a strong second-place finisher who already collected a $40,000 bonus on January 15. The 25-year-old is due a $97,800 salary, $14,700 in housing, $12,500 in marketing, and a $5,000 travel allowance. The University of Calgary product will receive $10,000 after his first game and $555.55 for every game in which he plays. He also has $6,000 available in awards incentives.

19) Damonte Coxie, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $170,000

Maximum value: $190,000

Coxie received a $25,000 offseason roster bonus on February 1 and will make $130,300 in salary, plus $14,700 in housing. The 28-year-old will take home $10,000 after his first game, plus $1,000 for surpassing 1,000 yards receiving, $1,000 each for leading the Argonauts in touchdowns and/or receiving yards, $2,000 each for leading the league in the same categories, and $3,000 if he wins Most Outstanding Player.

20) Jevon Cottoy, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $168,800

Maximum value: $203,800

The third member of the Lions on this list, Cottoy collected a $30,000 offseason bonus on February 7 and will receive the same amount after playing his first snap of the season. The 29-year-old CJFL alumnus is due $115,000 in salary this year, plus $13,800 in housing, and $10,000 in marketing. He can also earn incentives of $2,000 for an All-CFL selection and $3,000 for winning a Most Outstanding Player award.