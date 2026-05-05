Toronto Argonauts unveil WWE, ‘loonie dog’ game themes for 2026

Screenshot: Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts have unveiled themes for their regular-season home games in 2026, including a partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment and a nod to a baseball classic.

The Boatmen’s ‘WWE Game’ will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 against the Edmonton Elks. Though the details are unclear, this collaboration seems to have been made possible through the “long-term strategic partnership” Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and WWE announced last fall.

“The partnership will explore opportunities across multiple areas including exclusive merchandise collaborations, original content development, community-focused programs, and regular cross-brand appearances from team players and WWE Superstars,” read a joint statement at the time.

Whether it’s a wrestling halftime performance, special appearances by big-name wrestler(s), or something completely different, we’ll have to wait and see. Regardless, Toronto’s ‘WWE Game’ seems intriguing.

The team’s final home game of the regular-season, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23 against the Montreal Alouettes, will be the ‘Loonie Dog Game.’ This seems to be a nod to the Toronto Blue Jays event of the same name, which recently saw 102,202 hot dogs served during a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking a team record.

The Argonauts have had the CFL’s lowest attendance for over a decade. If there’s one way to reverse that trend, it might just be $1 hot dogs.

Toronto’s other themes include, ‘Home Away From Home,’ ‘Home Opener,’ ‘Showdown at the Ex,’ ‘Frosh Game,’ and ‘Future of Football Game.’

The first entry will take place on Saturday, July 18 for the team’s “home game” at Hamilton Stadium. This will be the third of three “home games” Toronto is playing on the road due to BMO Field hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The first two, which are set for Friday, June 26 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Friday, July 10 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, have not been given themes.

The team’s ‘Home Opener’ game against the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, Aug. 6 marks the first Argonauts matchup that will be played at BMO Field in 2026.

Toronto’s preseason game against Hamilton on Saturday, May 23 will be played at Alumni Stadium on campus at the University of Guelph.

The Toronto Argonauts recently selected Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding depth up front. The team’s other major offseason additions include offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett, and defensive back DaShaun Amos.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Toronto will play its first preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 23, then its first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 12.

In 2025, Toronto finished third in the East Division standings with a 5-13 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Mike Miller was promoted to the role of head coach following the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie.