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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former NFL player Gabe Jeudy-Lally, two others

Photo: Titans. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally.

The 25-year-old native of New York City signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and made the active roster for four regular-season games, filling a role on special teams. He also spent part of the 2025 season on the team’s active and practice rosters.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound defender finished his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee in 2023, where he made 11 starts over 13 games and recorded 41 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, six pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble.

Jeudy-Lally played at BYU in 2022, where he made 10 starts in 13 games and tallied 47 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups. He spent the previous three seasons at Vanderbilt, where he made 13 starts over 23 games and recorded 63 total tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.

The Tiger-Cats have also signed American receiver Kelly Akharaiyi and American linebacker Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye.

Akharaiyi finished his collegiate career at Mississippi State, where he caught 23 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns over 11 games. The 26-year-old previously played at UTEP, where he made 69 receptions for 1,308 yards and eight touchdowns over 24 games, and Tyler Community College.

The six-foot, 201-pound target has been a member of the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals, though he never saw any regular-season action with either team. He was also selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL Draft.

Ayo-Durojaiye played four collegiate seasons at Yale University, where he made 233 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, six pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 41 games. The six-foot, 202-pound defender hails from Damascus, Md.

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