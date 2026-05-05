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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign QB Jacolby Criswell

Photo: North Carolina Athletics

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Jacolby Criswell.

The 24-year-old played for East Tennessee State as a graduate student in 2025, completing 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,130 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions over eight games. He also rushed 56 times for 277 yards.

The six-foot-one, 230-pound passer started his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, where he attempted just 31 passes over three seasons. He transferred to the University of Arkansas in 2023, where he completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 143 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions over four games.

The native of Morrilton, Ark. transferred back to North Carolina in 2024 and won the starting job, completing 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,459 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions, going 3-7 as a starter. He also rushed 71 times for 103 yards and three scores.

The signing came one week after the Stampeders lost backup quarterback P.J. Walker to retirement.

Calgary’s quarterback room now includes Vernon Adams Jr., Josh Love, Ben Wooldridge, and Criswell.

The Calgary Stampeders recently selected Angelo State linebacker Eric Rascoe with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with veteran Micah Teitz. The team’s other major offseason addition was receiver Dejon Brissett, who set a career-high with 907 receiving yards with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Calgary will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 18 and its first regular-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5.

In 2025, Calgary finished third in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record but lost the West Semi-Final to the B.C. Lions.

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