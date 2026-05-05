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B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke sets 2026 goal to keep interceptions in ‘single digits’

Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke won multiple individual awards and set a single-season Canadian passing yards record last year, but he’s not about to rest on his laurels.

The 27-year-old has looked past his gaudy statistics to one that’s an eyesore for any quarterback.

“I had double-digit interceptions (in 2025), so I’m looking at improving that and keeping that number in the single digits. That’s a huge emphasis going into it,” Rourke told the media on Tuesday.

“I think training camp’s a good opportunity to be able to try some things, you don’t necessarily need to be perfect. There’s a great opportunity to learn against a defence that’s going to have three former coordinators on (the coaching staff), learn against some great players, and get some really good work in, so hopefully that kind of stuff will show off when the season comes.”

In 16 regular-season starts last season, Rourke was intercepted 16 times. The year prior, he was picked off nine times in eight starts, which came after he’d spent the first half of the year in the NFL.

Back in 2022, his first full season as a CFL starter, the Victoria, B.C. native threw 10 interceptions. In total, he’s recorded 63 touchdown passes versus 40 interceptions through 50 regular-season CFL games, producing a 23-13 win-loss record.

“If you talk to him, he’s mentioned taking care of the ball a little bit more. He’s got such high standards and expectations for himself, he’s always going to make that higher than mine will ever be,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden told the media.

“I think he’s pretty dang good already, but him being a goal-setting-type-of-guy and wanting to be at his absolute peak, he’s always going to set that bar very, very high.”

Rigmaiden believes Rourke will be more comfortable in year two playing within head coach Buck Pierce’s offensive system. Let’s see if the three-down league’s highest-paid player can turn comfort into his stated goal of throwing fewer than 10 interceptions in 2026.

The Lions selected North Dakota receiver Nate DeMontagnac with the team’s first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to a group of Canadians that already included Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy. B.C.’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman Casey Sayles and linebacker Darnell Sankey.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 10. The Leos will play the team’s first preseason game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23 and first regular-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 13.

In 2025, B.C. finished second in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record. The Lions beat the Calgary Stampeders in the West Semi-Final but lost the West Final to the Riders. Rourke threw for 5,290 yards and 31 touchdowns with 16 interceptions to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

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