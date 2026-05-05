Winnipeg Blue Bombers add award-winning defender Ja’Kobe Clinton

Photo: West Florida/Emily Miller

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Ja’Kobe Clinton, the team announced on Tuesday.

The six-foot-two, 230-pound defender played two collegiate seasons at the University of West Florida, an NCAA Division II program located in Pensacola.

Clinton was named the GSC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 after recording 78 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 12 games.

The native of Sanford, Fla. started his collegiate career at Southeastern University, an NAIA program located in Lakeland, Fla. He spent two seasons with the team, making 75 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass knockdowns, one interception, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 14 games.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers recently selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to the club’s pass rush. The team’s other major offseason additions include receiver Tim White, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Winnipeg will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, May 23 and its regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.

In 2025, Winnipeg finished fourth in the West Division standings with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.