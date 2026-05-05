The CFL’s highest-paid running backs and fullbacks in 2026

Courtesy: Graham Hughes/CFL.

The CFL’s running back market has grown in recent years due in part to the strong performance of players at the position. Six rushers reached the 1,000-yard threshold in 2025, which was the most in a single CFL season since 2009.

3DownNation will be unveiling the league’s highest-paid players from each position group. We’ve already covered quarterbacks, so be sure to return for more positions over the coming days.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1) RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Hard money: $290,000

Maximum value: $290,000

The two-time rushing champion, two-time All-CFL selection, two-time Most Outstanding Canadian, one-time Most Outstanding Player, and television star reset the running back market on a three-year extension with his hometown team. Oliveira received a $120,000 signing bonus to re-sign with the Blue Bombers in December and will also collect $140,000 in salary and $30,000 in marketing in 2026.

2) RB Greg Bell, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $175,000

Maximum value: $182,000

The six-foot, 200-pound ball-carrier recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season with Hamilton in 2025 and cashed in during free agency, receiving a $50,000 signing bonus to join the Redblacks. He will also earn $93,600 in salary, $15,400 in housing, $10,000 in marketing, $6,000 in travel, and up to $6,000 in awards incentives. Bell can make an additional $1,000 if he reaches 1,000 rushing yards in 2026.

3) RB Dedrick Mills, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $173,000

Maximum value: $196,000

The native of Waycross, Ga. was named All-CFL in 2025, leading to a significant raise from the Stampeders. Mills collected a $55,000 signing bonus to ink a two-year extension and will earn an additional $85,000 in salary, $15,000 in marketing, $15,000 in housing, and $3,000 in travel in 2026. He can also earn up to $17,000 in statistical incentives — including $5,000 for reaching 1,000 rushing yards — and $6,000 in awards incentives.

4) RB A.J. Ouellette, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $153,000

Maximum value: $163,400

The five-foot-eight, 208-pound ball-carrier cashed a $40,000 signing bonus in February and will earn an additional $75,000 in salary, $20,000 in marketing, $15,300 in housing, and $2,700 in travel this year. Ouellette can also make up to $5,000 in awards incentives, plus $300 each time he takes more than half the team’s offensive snaps in a game.

5) RB Justin Rankin, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $141,000*

Maximum value: $144,600*

The 28-year-old received a $35,000 signing bonus to agree to an extension with Edmonton in October. Though this money technically counted against the salary cap in 2025, we’ve included it here to provide a fair comparison to other running backs around the league. Rankin’s deal also includes $70,000 in salary, $15,000 in housing, $15,000 in marketing, $6,000 in travel, and $3,600 in playtime incentives.

6) RB Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $135,000

Maximum value: $140,000

The former CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player got a $15,000 bonus to rework his deal in January. Leake will also make $89,800 in salary, $14,700 in housing, $2,000 in travel, and $1,000 in training. The native of Bronx, N.Y. will earn a $5,000 bonus when he reports to training camp and passes his physical, plus up to $5,000 in awards and performance incentives.

7) RB James Butler, B.C. Lions (A)

Hard money: $130,000

Maximum value: $136,000

The 31-year-old set all-new career-highs in 2025, rushing for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns. He got a $20,000 signing bonus to ink a two-year contract extension with the Lions, and will also receive $90,000 in salary, $15,000 in housing, and $5,000 in travel. Butler can make an additional $6,000 in all-star and awards incentives.

8) RB Daniel Adeboboye (N)

Hard money: $120,100

Maximum value: $158,100

The former second-round CFL draft pick got a $15,000 roster bonus on January 15 and will also collect $82,500 in salary, $15,600 in housing, $5,000 in marketing, and $2,000 in travel. The native of Mississauga, Ont. also has significant playtime incentives, as he’ll collect $1,000 each time he plays more than half of his team’s offensive snaps in a regular-season game and $10,000 if he does so at least nine times.

9) FB David Dallaire, Montreal Alouettes (N)

Hard money: $120,000

Maximum value: $135,000

The native of Saint-Georges, Que. will earn $99,500 in salary, $15,400 in housing, and $5,000 in marketing with the Alouettes in 2026. The former second-round pick can make an additional $6,000 in awards incentives, plus $500 each time he plays more than half of Montreal’s offensive snaps in a game.

10) RB Ante Litre, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $110,200

Maximum value: $124,100

The 31-year-old received a $7,500 offseason roster bonus in February and will make an additional $80,000 in salary, $14,700 in housing, $8,000 in marketing, and $2,500 the first time he makes the active roster. The Vancouver native can also earn $6,000 in awards incentives as well as $300 each time he plays more than half of Hamilton’s offensive snaps in a game.