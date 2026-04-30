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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders QB P.J. Walker retires from football

Photo: Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders have announced that veteran quarterback P.J. Walker has “decided to step away from football after nine years of playing professionally.” His agent, Marty Magid, confirmed the news to 3DownNation on Thursday.

“After a great deal of consideration and many conversations with my family and agent, I’ve made the decision to retire from the CFL. As I continue to recover from a shoulder injury, I feel this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” Walker wrote in a statement to 3DownNation.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play in the CFL and want to sincerely thank the Calgary Stampeders organization, my teammates, coaches, and the amazing fans for their support throughout my journey. Football has given me so much, and I will always carry those experiences with me as I move on to the next chapter.”

The 31-year-old initially signed with the team near the end of the 2024 season, giving him a chance to vet the Canadian Football League. Shortly after the year ended, he signed a two-year contract with the Stampeders that included significant financial incentives for starting games and taking regular-season snaps.

Walker made his first CFL start on July 31, 2025, which resulted in a 31-11 road loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. He also saw action in matchups against the Montreal Alouettes, Edmonton Elks, and B.C. Lions, finishing the season with a 59.3 completion percentage, 395 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also rushed for 32 yards and one score.

The native of Elizabeth, N.J., underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder this offseason. According to Magid, the injury has not fully healed.

Walker was a relatively high-profile addition for the Stampeders, given his NFL experience. He went 5-4 as a starter with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, completing 54.6 percent of his passes for 2,135 yards, six touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

The five-foot-eleven, 215-pound passer also impressed in the XFL, leading the league in passing yardage and passing touchdowns during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Stampeders also announced that Canadian linebacker Nicky Farinaccio has been released, and that American defensive backs Brady Breeze and Lance Robinson have retired.

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