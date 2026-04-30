Toronto Argonauts’ Global Draft pick Jordan Spasojevic-Moko undergoing CFL review for prior harassment charges

Photo courtesy: Al Sermeno/KLC fotos

Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, the second overall pick in the 2026 CFL Global Draft, will have to undergo additional screening under the league’s gender-based violence and harassment policy before he is potentially allowed to sign with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Australian offensive lineman was arrested and charged with two counts of violating a protection order while he was a student at Texas A&M University in September 2023. The CFL was aware of those allegations prior to the draft and is taking steps to assess future risk before possibly registering a contract.

“Prior to the CFL Global Draft, the league informed each team of Jordan Spasojevic-Moko’s past arrests,” a league spokesperson told 3DownNation. “In accordance with the CFL’s Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy, Mr. Spasojevic-Moko will be required to undergo a psychological assessment and a league review before a contract is registered with the CFL.”

According to the 2023 report, Spasojevic-Moko was accused of entering a bar in College Station, Tex., knowing that a woman whom a judge had previously ordered him to stay away from was also there. He allegedly refused to leave the establishment, visually taunting the complainant during his stay. After he was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center by police, the Brisbane native allegedly called the woman three times from jail in an effort to get her to drop the charges, which resulted in a second count being added.

Spasojevic-Moko was released on a $50,000 bond and indefinitely suspended from the Texas A&M football team as a result of the arrest, which ended his time with the Aggies. It is unclear if the charges have been resolved, as 3DownNation was unable to find further court documents relating to them in the Brazos County database.

The Toronto Argonauts declined 3DownNation‘s request for comment on the situation.

Spasojevic-Moko transferred from Texas A&M to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2024 and concluded his collegiate career at the University of California, Berkeley in 2025. The six-foot-five, 335-pound guard appeared in 32 games between the three schools, making 26 starts.

Spasojevic-Moko was the subject of online controversy following the 2025 Hawai’i Bowl when he was caught on video punching Hawai’i defensive back Justin Sinclair in the aftermath of a post-game brawl between the two teams. It does not appear that he received discipline from the NCAA, though it was his final collegiate game.

The CFL has broad powers to punish players for violating its gender-based violence and harassment policy, even when no criminal charges have been filed. Players entering the league with prior allegations on their record have to satisfy specific criteria and may be denied the right to sign a contract at the commissioner’s discretion.

The Argos have been at the centre of two notable applications of the gender-based violence and harassment policy. Franchise quarterback Chad Kelly was suspended for the first nine games of the 2024 regular season after he was alleged in a lawsuit to have made unwanted advances on a former team trainer, which an independent investigation found constituted workplace harassment. In 2021, the CFL barred linebacker Nate Holley from signing with the team after he was accused by multiple women of impropriety.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 10, with rookies slated to report on Wednesday, May 6. It is unclear whether Spasojevic-Moko will be cleared to attend on time or at all.

Toronto plays the team’s first preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 23. The Argonauts open the regular season against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 12.