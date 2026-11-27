Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Football Canada has invited Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Kiondre Smith and Calgary Stampeders defensive back Anton Haie to join its first-ever professional national flag football training camp in Chula Vista, California, running November 29 to December 6.

The two received invites after a pair of athletes from the initial 20-man roster were unable to participate due to injuries suffered in the CFL playoffs. Football Canada announced that Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Nic Demski had officially withdrawn, while sources confirmed to 3DownNation that Edmonton Elks defensive back Tyrell Ford is in attendance but not participating after being injured in the 113th Grey Cup.

Smith was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2022 CFL Draft out of Guelph and has since established himself as one of the CFL’s top Canadian receivers. In 90 career games, he has caught 300 passes for 3,960 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 26-year-old registered 67 receptions for 953 yards and four touchdowns despite a down year for the Ticats in 2026.

Haie was taken in the third round of the 2025 CFL Draft out of Laval, missing the entirety of his rookie year due to injury. This season, he appeared in 14 games, making four defensive tackles and nine special teams tackles.

These additional invitations reflect Football Canada’s ongoing evaluation of talent across different football pathways as the organization continues to assess potential candidates for Canada’s Senior Men’s National Flag Football Team ahead of the LA28 Olympic Games.

The pro athletes participating will learn the rules, techniques, concepts and schemes of the international flag football game, under the guidance and evaluation of Team Canada coaches. Active three-down league players have never before taken part in Canadian national flag football team activities.

The CFL and its nine member clubs have agreed to the parameters for players to be available for Canadian national team participation, while also coming to terms with the CFLPA on the provision of insurance coverage and health benefits for all participating players while attending camp.

The Canadian men’s flag football team qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games by winning a bronze medal at the World Championships in August. Final Olympic roster selections will be announced in 2028 ahead of the LA2028 Games.