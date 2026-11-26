Photo courtesy: Mathieu Belanger/U Sports

Université Laval may not have reached the national playoffs in 2026, but Canada’s national juggernaut still took home some hardware.

Rouge et Or quarterback Victor Charland was awarded the Hec Crighton Trophy on Thursday night as the most outstanding player in the country. The 23-year-old completed a national-best 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,088 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception, leading his team to an 8-0 regular season. They eventually fell to the Montreal Carabins in the Jacques Dussault Cup.

This was Charland’s first season as a starter after taking over for program legend Arnaud Desjardins, who won two Vanier Cups prior to his graduation in 2025.

Charland beat out fellow quarterbacks Kareame Cotton Jr. from the University of Windsor and Anton Amundrud from the University of Saskatchewan, as well as Saint Mary’s University running back Malcolm Bussey for the award. He is just the third player from Laval to win the award, following Kevin Mital in 2022 and Benoit Groulx in 2008.

Notable former Hec Crighton Trophy winners to find success in the CFL or NFL include Taylor Elgersma (2024), Kevin Mital (2022), Tre Ford (2021), Brad Sinopoli (2010), Andy Fantuz (2005), Tim Tindale (1991, 1993), and Brian Fryer (1975).

Legendary Laval head coach Glen Constantin, who retired earlier this month as the winningest coach in U Sports history, was also honoured with his third career Frank Tindall Trophy for coach of the year. Blake Nill from UBC, Steve Snyder from Queen’s University, and Steve Sumarah from Saint Mary’s were the other finalists.

University of Ottawa linebacker Jaxxon Brashear received the Presidents’ Trophy as the country’s top stand-up defensive player. The fifth-year defender, who was in training camp with the Edmonton Elks as an undrafted free agent, recorded 60 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles in eight games. He is the son of former NFL enforcer Donald Brashear.

Brashear is the first Gee-Gees player to win the award, beating out Laval’s Justin Cloutier, Nic Pereira from the University of Manitoba, and Acadia University’s Kosta Zannis. Past recipients include Nate Beauchemin (2024), Nelson Lokombo (2019), Fraser Sopik (2018), Adam Auclair (2017), Henoc Muamba (2010), Corey Greenwood (2009), and Leroy Blugh (1988).

McMaster University defensive end Christian Chukwuali II was awarded the J.P. Metras Trophy as Canada’s top down lineman. The second-year pass rusher from Hamilton, Ont., tied a U Sports single-season record with 12.5 sacks this year, while adding 27.5 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups in seven games.

The other finalists for the award were offensive linemen Samuel Cahill from Laval, Caleb Cunningham from UBC, and Jackob Branton from Saint Mary’s. Chukwuali is the first Marauder to ever receive the trophy. Notable past winners include Giordano Vaccaro (2024), Theo Benedet (2022-23), Mathieu Betts (2016-18), David Onyemata (2015), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (2013), Israel Idonije (2002), Chris Morris (1990), Pierre Vercheval (1987), and Mike Schad (1985).

University of British Columbia running back Marvyn Larozar took home the Peter Gorman Trophy as the nation’s top rookie after recording 891 rushing yards, 154 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns in seven games. The Ottawa, Ont., native led all of U Sports in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, while also throwing a 90-yard touchdown pass.

Larozar beat out McGill University quarterback Elliott Drapeau, Western University linebacker Nathan Summers, and Acadia University defensive end Denzel-Praise Oguejiofor for the honour, becoming the first Thunderbird to win since Glen Steele in 1981. Recognizable past recipients include Tyson Philpot (2018), Tre Ford (2017), Mathieu Betts (2015), Tyler Varga (2011), Linden Gaydosh (2009), and Andy Fantuz (2002).

University of Calgary receiver Saboor Zeeshan was recognized with the prestigious Russ Jackson Award for football, academics, and citizenship. Other finalists included McGill University receiver Charles Barakett, University of Waterloo quarterback Nick Orr, and St. FX receiver Sam Taylor.

McMaster’s Rob Underhill was given the Gino Fracas Award as assistant coach of the year over Emilie Pfeiffer Badoux from Concordia, Ray Salverda from Alberta, and Pete Miller from Mount Allison.

The Western Mustangs and Montreal Carabins meet in the 61st Vanier Cup on Saturday, November 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET at Stade Telus in Quebec City. You can watch the game live on CBC across the country and on TVA Sports in Quebec.