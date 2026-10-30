3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: East & West Semi-Final

3DownNation

The CFL playoffs are finally here, and it’s time to dig into who will win the East and West Semi-Finals.

Our ten contributors made picks straight-up and against the spread throughout the regular season and will continue to do so until the Grey Cup. Enjoy.

Please note that contributors were asked to make their picks based on the consensus point spreads as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29. Competing sportsbooks may have different spreads, and lines may change.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Saturday, October 31: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts (-4.5) at 1:00 p.m. ET

Dru Brown will officially start for Winnipeg, as Zach Collaros has been moved to the one-game injured list with an injury to his ribs. Brown made two previous starts against the Argonauts this season, throwing for 532 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions to split the meetings 1-1. The Boatmen won the most recent matchup between the two teams on the strength of elite special teams play, as Janarion Grant returned a missed field goal for a touchdown, and David Ungerer III recorded an explosive play on a trick punt return. This will be Chad Kelly’s first game since he signed a five-year contract extension with the Argonauts, which is worth over $1 million per season.

ABBOTT: Chad Kelly is about to light up like his bank account balance.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: Winnipeg wasn’t going to make the playoffs at all until they handed the keys to Brown. A veteran defence exposes the Million Dollar Man’s mistakes.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg

BORDIGNON: I honestly think this game is a toss-up. Like their two regular-season meetings, I believe it’ll come down to one or two key plays, and I trust Chad Kelly and his new contract to have more of those plays than Brown.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: Dru Brown’s first playoff game at BMO saw him throw for nearly 500 yards… and his team still got blown out. He might be wearing new colours, but he’s got the same offensive coordinator, and I expect the same result.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: I trust Dru Brown off the bench a lot more than I do starting. Toronto has had some time to rest some of their key players while Winnipeg had to claw just to get here. Is there much left? Not sure.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Chad Kelly hasn’t played in a while, but the Blue Bombers are just too inconsistent.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: The Blue Bombers will need their special teams to be the difference in order to get an upset. As it stands, I’ll roll with the Argonauts and their explosiveness on offence.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: I can’t see the Bombers finding the level it will take to beat the Argos. Too much inconsistency this year.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: Both teams can put up big numbers or make devastating plays to beat themselves. I think Chad Kelly is the difference maker here, giving the Argos the edge.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

McINNIS: The QB gap is wide here. The Bombers won’t have it in them to trade points with the Argos.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Toronto 9, Winnipeg 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 8, Winnipeg 2.

Saturday, October 31: Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions (-6.5) at 4:30 p.m. ET

The Roughriders won their last two regular-season contests to gain some momentum heading into the playoffs, though the team has still lost six of its last ten games. The team is practicing indoors this week to prepare for the conditions at BC Place Stadium, where the club went 0-2 this season, falling 30-16 in August and 31-24 in September. B.C. finished the regular season with two meaningless losses, though the club won nine of its previous ten games to clinch a home playoff spot for a second-straight season. Nathan Rourke finished the season with a CFL-leading 11 300-yard games and the deepest average target at 10.4 yards. These two teams met in last year’s West Final in Regina, and will now meet for a playoff date in Vancouver.

ABBOTT: B.C.’s front seven is banged up, but Saskatchewan has struggled against worse units lately.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: The game being in B.C. favours the Lions in more than just a home-field advantage way, as there are no elements to stop Rourke’s deep passing attack.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BORDIGNON: The Lions are the better team, and Rourke is looking for that Grey Cup. However, I don’t think the Riders simply roll over and die.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: The Lions are banged up, but there’s no way I’m picking against a highly motivated Nathan Rourke at home, especially when it feels like Saskatchewan limped into the postseason.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: There’s absolutely nothing that suggests over the last month and a half that the Riders have an answer on offence, especially against a D as good as the Lions. Rourke rolls.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Unlike last year, it’s the Lions’ time to beat the Riders.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Lions are the better team, but this line feels a little too wide. Despite a subpar second half of the season, the Roughriders aren’t just going to play dead.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: Saskatchewan knows how to raise their level after last year and are getting healthy. The problem is they have to face a team firing on all cylinders in their house.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: B.C. has looked like the better team for a while now, but the defending champs at least keep it close on their way out.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McINNIS: The market is down on the Riders for good reason, but when healthy, they have enough to keep this game tight and push it to the final possession.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 10, Saskatchewan 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 6, B.C. 4.

2026 records (straight-up)

HODGE — 60-21

ABBOTT — 57-24

HERRERA-VERGARA — 57-24

GASSON — 50-31

BORDIGNON — 48-33

FILOSO — 47-34

HOSKINS — 47-34

KLEIN — 46-35

BALLANTINE — 43-38

McINNIS* — 34-17

2026 records (against the spread)

HODGE — 45-36

ABBOTT — 44-37

GASSON — 44-37

HERRERA-VERGARA — 44-37

BORDIGNON — 39-42

KLEIN — 38-43

BALLANTINE — 36-45

HOSKINS — 35-46

FILOSO — 34-47

McINNIS* — 27-24

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