Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders will not play franchise quarterback Trevor Harris against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, according to head coach Corey Mace.

The 40-year-old did not practice on Tuesday, as he was given the day off. Mace later said it was possible the “rest day” would turn into a “rest week,” though he wasn’t ready to make that decision at the time. Evidently, he’s since made up his mind.

Jack Coan will start for the Riders in place of Harris. The 27-year-old native of Sayville, N.Y. has attempted only two passes this season, completing both for 15 yards. The six-foot-three, 218-pound pivot is in his third season with Saskatchewan, having completed 45.2 percent of his passes for 153 yards and one touchdown. This will be his first career CFL start.

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“I slept on it, slept pretty good, had a good night’s sleep. We’re gonna let Jack spin. Trevor’s a competitor; he didn’t want to not play, but that’s why you love him. I think deep, deep, deep down inside he understands,” Mace said.

“In this situation, I thought it was the right decision. Jack’s earned an opportunity. With Trev, he’s had a great year. He’s played every game, he’s been available. But we didn’t put ourselves in a position to have a bye week and let the body rest up, so made that decision this week.”

With his regular season now over, Harris will finish the 2026 campaign completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 5,370 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 15 times for 115 yards.

American rookie QB Brayden Schager could see game action in Week 21 against the Green and Gold. He completed 24-of-37 passes for 318 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in two preseason appearances. The 24-year-old also rushed six times for 42 yards plus one major in the exhibition games.

“We’ve given reps to Schager this week. We’ll see how game flow goes,” Mace said with regard to Schager potentially playing on Saturday.

The Green and White punched their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Montreal Alouettes last week when KeeSean Johnson scored a late touchdown to secure a 16-12 win.

Saskatchewan would finish third in the West Division with a win over Edmonton this week, which would mean visiting the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final. With a loss, the team would finish fourth, and visit the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final as the CFL’s crossover team.

Having already clinched first place in the West Division, the Elks are expected to start Taylor Powell under centre this weekend.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8) will host the Edmonton Elks (13-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, October 24 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Elks are coming off a win over Winnipeg that clinched first place in the West Division, while Saskatchewan secured a playoff spot with a win over Montreal.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 620 CKRM in Regina.