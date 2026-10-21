Montreal Alouettes sign Lewis Ward, release two

Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian kicker Lewis Ward, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in July after Brett Lauther suffered an injury. He suited up for two regular-season games and went two-for-two on field goals and one-for-three on converts. He was then moved to the practice roster, and subsequently cut in September.

Ward also had a stint on Montreal’s practice roster early this season, though he did not see any regular-season action. He was released in June.

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The University of Ottawa product spent seven seasons with the Redblacks, but was released last offseason after a down year in 2025. He played 117 regular-season games with the club, converting 300-of-347 field goal attempts (86.5 percent) with a career long of 56 yards. He also connected on 140-of-151 convert attempts (92.7 percent).

Ward was named the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018. That same season, he earned All-CFL honours after making 51-of-52 field goal attempts (98.1 percent) with a long of 52 yards. He also set a professional football record when he converted 69 consecutive field goals across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

This signing has come mere days after Alouettes kicker José Maltos Díaz suffered an injury against the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past week.

On Wednesday, head coach Jason Maas told the media in Montreal that Maltos Díaz underwent surgery this week but might be available for the East Final. He declined to specify the exact nature of the operation.

The Alouettes also announced the release of American running back Marcus Major Jr. and American receiver Arkell Smith. Neither player saw regular-season action in Montreal.

Major Jr. previously spent time on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ practice roster during the 2025 season but didn’t see any regular-season action. He most recently played for the Houston Gamblers in the United Football League, rushing 43 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and making six catches for 37 yards over eight games.

Smith played 22 regular-season games with the Edmonton Elks during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, recording 50 catches for 550 yards and one touchdown. He became a free agent in February and remained unsigned until he joined Montreal’s practice roster in September.

The Montreal Alouettes (13-4) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (9-8) at BMO Field on Friday, October 23 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Montreal is coming off a tight loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in which their top offensive players didn’t play, while the Boatmen lost a tight game to the previously winless Ottawa Redblacks.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.