B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions will host the Western Semi-Final in 2026.

The Edmonton Elks’ 35-27 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night secured first place in the West Division for the Green and Gold, ensuring that the Western Final will take place at Commonwealth Stadium. However, the result also ensured that the Bombers cannot mathematically surpass B.C., locking them into second place.

The Lions clinched a playoff spot last week with a 41-20 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The team have made the playoffs for four straight seasons, and won last year’s West Semi-Final over Calgary before losing the West Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. B.C. has the longest Grey Cup drought in the West Division, having not appeared in the CFL’s championship game or won it since 2011.

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As has been previously announced, the Montreal Alouettes, Edmonton Elks, and Toronto Argonauts have also clinched postseason berths, while the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention. Montreal has clinched first place in the East Division.

The Lions (10-6) will host the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, October 31, at BC Place. Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, and Calgary all remain possible opponents.

B.C. has two games remaining in the regular season, though they cannot move in the standings. They visit the Calgary Stampeders (8-9) on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver, or 770 CHQR in Calgary.